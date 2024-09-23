WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Spokane WA
222 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern
Okanogan County through 245 PM PDT...
At 221 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles northwest of Tonasket, or 25 miles north of Omak, moving
northeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Oroville, Tonasket, Havillah, Nighthawk, Cordell, Loomis, Molson, and
Ellisforde.
This includes U.S. Highway 97 in Washington between mile markers 313
and 336.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
LAT...LON 4900 11909 4863 11929 4878 11999 4900 11993
TIME...MOT...LOC 2121Z 205DEG 52KT 4879 11958
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
