WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Locations impacted include...

Oroville, Tonasket, Havillah, Nighthawk, Cordell, Loomis, Molson, and

Ellisforde.

This includes U.S. Highway 97 in Washington between mile markers 313

and 336.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4900 11909 4863 11929 4878 11999 4900 11993

TIME...MOT...LOC 2121Z 205DEG 52KT 4879 11958

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

