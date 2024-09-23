Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 21, 2024

WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 22, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

_____

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

803 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected Sunday

morning.

* WHERE...Northport, Metaline Falls, Metaline, Newport, Chewelah,

Colville, Deer Park, Ione, Kettle Falls, Fruitland, and Tiger.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be the first significant

freeze/frost at the end of the growing season. The growing season

will be extended with warmer than average temperatures returning

next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...FROST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The threat has ended.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Sandpoint, Athol, Clark Fork, Priest River, Plummer,

Colfax, Oakesdale, Uniontown, Wallace, Pinehurst, Rosalia, Osburn,

Fernwood, Tekoa, Bonners Ferry, St. Maries, Mullan, La Crosse,

Potlatch, Genesee, Kellogg, Pullman, Moscow, and Eastport.

* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

