WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

will be extended with warmer than average temperatures returning

next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...FROST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The threat has ended.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Sandpoint, Athol, Clark Fork, Priest River, Plummer,

Colfax, Oakesdale, Uniontown, Wallace, Pinehurst, Rosalia, Osburn,

Fernwood, Tekoa, Bonners Ferry, St. Maries, Mullan, La Crosse,

Potlatch, Genesee, Kellogg, Pullman, Moscow, and Eastport.

* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather