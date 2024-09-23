Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

AP News, Associated Press

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

DUST STORM WARNING

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Dust Storm Warning

National Weather Service Spokane WA

412 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for...

Southwestern Bonner County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

West central Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

Western Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

Northeastern Adams County in eastern Washington...

Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington...

Eastern Lincoln County in eastern Washington...

Southeastern Stevens County in northeastern Washington...

Spokane County in northeastern Washington...

Southeastern Pend Oreille County in northeastern Washington...

* Until 445 PM PDT.

* At 412 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 7

miles north of Davenport to 7 miles south of Cheney, moving

northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Near zero visibility with strong wind in excess of 50

HAZARD...Near zero visibility with strong wind in excess of 50

mph.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 239 and 299.

Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 8.

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 404 and 421.

U.S. Highway 2 in Washington between mile markers 232 and 319.

U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 66 and 95.

U.S. Highway 395 in Washington between mile markers 165 and 194.

Locations impacted include...

Spokane, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Cheney, Rathdrum, Liberty Lake,

Airway Heights, Medical Lake, Nine Mile Falls, Deer Park, Spirit

Lake, Millwood, Davenport, Hauser, Otis Orchards-East Farms,

Fairwood, Suncrest, Fairchild AFB, Otis Orchards, and Dishman.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

_____

