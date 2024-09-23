WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

HAZARD...Near zero visibility with strong wind in excess of 50

mph.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 239 and 299.

Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 8.

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 404 and 421.

U.S. Highway 2 in Washington between mile markers 232 and 319.

U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 66 and 95.

U.S. Highway 395 in Washington between mile markers 165 and 194.

Locations impacted include...

Spokane, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Cheney, Rathdrum, Liberty Lake,

Airway Heights, Medical Lake, Nine Mile Falls, Deer Park, Spirit

Lake, Millwood, Davenport, Hauser, Otis Orchards-East Farms,

Fairwood, Suncrest, Fairchild AFB, Otis Orchards, and Dishman.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

_____

