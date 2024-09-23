WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Ione, Deer Park, Wauconda, Athol, Priest River, Republic,

Colville, Clark Fork, Newport, Metaline, Fruitland, Northport,

Sandpoint, Kettle Falls.

* WHEN...From late Friday night through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

