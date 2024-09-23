WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 22, 2024
_____
FREEZE WATCH
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Spokane WA
201 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Chewelah, Inchelium, Metaline Falls, Tiger, Eastport,
Ione, Deer Park, Wauconda, Athol, Priest River, Republic,
Colville, Clark Fork, Newport, Metaline, Fruitland, Northport,
Sandpoint, Kettle Falls.
* WHEN...From late Friday night through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather