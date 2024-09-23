Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 22, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 22, 2024

_____

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

201 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Chewelah, Inchelium, Metaline Falls, Tiger, Eastport,

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Ione, Deer Park, Wauconda, Athol, Priest River, Republic,

Colville, Clark Fork, Newport, Metaline, Fruitland, Northport,

Sandpoint, Kettle Falls.

* WHEN...From late Friday night through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy