WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4824 11779 4807 11706 4772 11706 4721 11731

4759 11826

TIME...MOT...LOC 2305Z 234DEG 55KT 4777 11813 4739 11756

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for...

Adams County in eastern Washington...

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 402 PM PDT, a National Weather Service employee reported near

zero visibilities on Interstate 90 near Ritzville.

HAZARD...Near zero visibility with strong wind in excess of 50

mph.

SOURCE...National Weather Service employee.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 193 and 240.

U.S. Highway 395 in Washington between mile markers 62 and 96.

Othello, Ritzville, Lind, Washtucna, Hatton, Marcellus, Batum, Tokio,

Schrag, Packard, Schoonover, Beatrice, Paha, Ralston, Pizzro, Moody,

Marengo, Benge, Cunningham, and Jantz.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

