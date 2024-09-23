WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
_____
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Spokane WA
406 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Whitman,
northeastern Lincoln, southeastern Stevens, Spokane and south central
Pend Oreille Counties through 445 PM PDT...
At 405 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Davenport
to 7 miles south of Cheney. Movement was northeast at 65 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Areas of blowing dust producing
visbibility to 1/4 mile.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Liberty Lake, Airway Heights,
Medical Lake, Nine Mile Falls, Deer Park, Millwood, Davenport, Otis
Orchards-East Farms, Fairwood, Suncrest, Fairchild AFB, Otis
Orchards, Dishman, Green Acres, Trentwood, Country Homes, and Town
And Country.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 256 and 298.
U.S. Highway 2 in Washington between mile markers 248 and 323.
U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 64 and 95.
U.S. Highway 395 in Washington between mile markers 165 and 203.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
LAT...LON 4824 11779 4807 11706 4772 11706 4721 11731
4759 11826
TIME...MOT...LOC 2305Z 234DEG 55KT 4777 11813 4739 11756
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a
* Dust Storm Warning for...
Adams County in eastern Washington...
* Until 530 PM PDT.
* At 402 PM PDT, a National Weather Service employee reported near
zero visibilities on Interstate 90 near Ritzville.
HAZARD...Near zero visibility with strong wind in excess of 50
mph.
SOURCE...National Weather Service employee.
IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.
* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 193 and 240.
U.S. Highway 395 in Washington between mile markers 62 and 96.
Othello, Ritzville, Lind, Washtucna, Hatton, Marcellus, Batum, Tokio,
Schrag, Packard, Schoonover, Beatrice, Paha, Ralston, Pizzro, Moody,
Marengo, Benge, Cunningham, and Jantz.
Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your
foot off the brake.
Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather