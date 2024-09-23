Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

406 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Whitman,

northeastern Lincoln, southeastern Stevens, Spokane and south central

Pend Oreille Counties through 445 PM PDT...

At 405 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Davenport

to 7 miles south of Cheney. Movement was northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Areas of blowing dust producing

visbibility to 1/4 mile.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Liberty Lake, Airway Heights,

Medical Lake, Nine Mile Falls, Deer Park, Millwood, Davenport, Otis

Orchards-East Farms, Fairwood, Suncrest, Fairchild AFB, Otis

Orchards, Dishman, Green Acres, Trentwood, Country Homes, and Town

And Country.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 256 and 298.

U.S. Highway 2 in Washington between mile markers 248 and 323.

U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 64 and 95.

U.S. Highway 395 in Washington between mile markers 165 and 203.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4824 11779 4807 11706 4772 11706 4721 11731

4759 11826

TIME...MOT...LOC 2305Z 234DEG 55KT 4777 11813 4739 11756

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for...

Adams County in eastern Washington...

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 402 PM PDT, a National Weather Service employee reported near

zero visibilities on Interstate 90 near Ritzville.

HAZARD...Near zero visibility with strong wind in excess of 50

mph.

SOURCE...National Weather Service employee.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 193 and 240.

U.S. Highway 395 in Washington between mile markers 62 and 96.

Othello, Ritzville, Lind, Washtucna, Hatton, Marcellus, Batum, Tokio,

Schrag, Packard, Schoonover, Beatrice, Paha, Ralston, Pizzro, Moody,

Marengo, Benge, Cunningham, and Jantz.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

