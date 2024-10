WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Tekoa, Rosalia, Oakesdale, Latah, and Plaza.

This includes U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 57

and 72.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

