Walker & Dunlop Grows Midwest Capital Markets Expertise

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its Capital Markets Midwest presence with the addition of Jonathan Zilber as senior managing director. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Zilber's arrival marks a strategic move to bolster Walker & Dunlop's capabilities across the country, particularly in the burgeoning Ohio market.

As senior managing director, Jonathan Zilber will oversee the origination and placement of loans across various property types throughout the country, with a particular focus on agency and alternative products for multifamily assets. With an impressive track record of arranging over $7 billion in financing nationwide, Zilber brings a wealth of experience that complements the fast-growing Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets team.

"Expanding our operations to Cleveland is a testament to the importance of the Midwest region in our growth strategy," said Susan Mello, executive vice president and group head of Capital Markets at Walker & Dunlop. "The addition of Jonathan and his talented team not only strengthens our capabilities but also positions us to take advantage of the dynamic opportunities within Ohio and beyond."

Joining Zilber in this new venture are Joel Chetner, senior director, Judah Altusky, director, and Josh Geller, analyst. Joel will focus on business development, client management, and team leadership, while Josh provides vital analytical support and Judah manages all transactions for the team.

Zilber commented, "I am excited to join Walker & Dunlop and lead our team’s efforts in expanding offerings in the Midwest. The region's economic momentum and increasing demand for commercial real estate financing makes it ripe with opportunity. I look forward to leveraging our expertise and serving our current and future clients."

In 2023, Walker & Dunlop’s Capital Markets group sourced capital for transactions totaling nearly $12 billion from non-Agency capital providers. This vast experience has made them a top adviser on all asset classes for many of the industry’s top developers, owners, and operators. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop’s broad financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

