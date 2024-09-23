Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 17, 2024

Walker Webcast Celebrates 200th Episode with General David Petraeus

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 17, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 17, 2024--

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is pleased to announce the 200th episode of the Walker Webcast this week, featuring special guest General David Petraeus. The award-winning webcast continues to grow its popularity, as host Willy Walker engages with brilliant minds, bringing insights and unique perspectives to his viewers, that today total over 11 million. The conversations attract over 65,000 views each week and have rocketed into the top 2% of global business podcasts.

"Having General Petraeus as my guest on our 200th episode is a deep honor," commented Walker & Dunlop CEO Willy Walker. "General Petraeus is emblematic of what the Walker Webcast stands for: deep intellect, a commitment to excellence, and a consistency in quality and rigor that is hard to find. Getting to hear General Petraeus’ inspirational life story and lessons learned in leadership and service is the perfect way to celebrate this milestone!”

Register for the 200th episode of the Walker Webcast, which will air at 12:30 pm EDT on September 18 th. Willy will speak with General Petraeus about the evolving landscape of global security, how near-death experiences changed his perspective on life and leadership, physical fitness and his competitive drive, the strategy behind the raid of Bin Laden, and the threats and challenges we’re facing in the world today. The episode will be available on Walker & Dunlop's official website and various streaming platforms.

Walker & Dunlop Chief Marketing Officer Carol McNerney commented, "What started as a way to communicate with our clients at the start of the pandemic has turned into an incredible showcase of Walker & Dunlop’s thought leadership. Willy's preparation, guests, and content have enabled the Walker Webcast to expand our brand beyond anything we could have imagined back in 2020. It has truly been a game-changer.”

For more information about the Walker Webcast and to watch past episodes, please visit Walker & Dunlop's Webcast Page.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917730539/en/

CONTACT: Investors:

Kelsey Duffey

Investor Relations

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Phone301.202.3207

investorrelations@walkeranddunlop.comMedia:

Nina H. von Waldegg

VP, Public Relations

Phone301.564.3291

info@walkeranddunlop.comPhone301.215.5500

7272 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 1300

Bethesda, Maryland 20814

KEYWORD: MARYLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES THOUGHT LEADERSHIP PODCAST DEFENSE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY REIT FINANCE CONSULTING VETERANS MILITARY

SOURCE: Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/17/2024 06:00 PM/DISC: 09/17/2024 06:00 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917730539/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy