Walker Webcast Celebrates 200th Episode with General David Petraeus

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is pleased to announce the 200th episode of the Walker Webcast this week, featuring special guest General David Petraeus. The award-winning webcast continues to grow its popularity, as host Willy Walker engages with brilliant minds, bringing insights and unique perspectives to his viewers, that today total over 11 million. The conversations attract over 65,000 views each week and have rocketed into the top 2% of global business podcasts.

"Having General Petraeus as my guest on our 200th episode is a deep honor," commented Walker & Dunlop CEO Willy Walker. "General Petraeus is emblematic of what the Walker Webcast stands for: deep intellect, a commitment to excellence, and a consistency in quality and rigor that is hard to find. Getting to hear General Petraeus’ inspirational life story and lessons learned in leadership and service is the perfect way to celebrate this milestone!”

Register for the 200th episode of the Walker Webcast, which will air at 12:30 pm EDT on September 18 th. Willy will speak with General Petraeus about the evolving landscape of global security, how near-death experiences changed his perspective on life and leadership, physical fitness and his competitive drive, the strategy behind the raid of Bin Laden, and the threats and challenges we’re facing in the world today. The episode will be available on Walker & Dunlop's official website and various streaming platforms.

Walker & Dunlop Chief Marketing Officer Carol McNerney commented, "What started as a way to communicate with our clients at the start of the pandemic has turned into an incredible showcase of Walker & Dunlop’s thought leadership. Willy's preparation, guests, and content have enabled the Walker Webcast to expand our brand beyond anything we could have imagined back in 2020. It has truly been a game-changer.”

