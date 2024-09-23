WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

A growing partnership between Walser Automotive Group and WSU Tech is helping address the critical shortage of skilled technicians in the U.S. Last week, Walser celebrated the unveiling of the Walser Automotive Service Lab as part of WSU Tech’s $3 million renovation to its automotive service facility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923124012/en/

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Walser Automotive Service Lab at WSU Tech. This renovated facility will train the next generation of technicians, addressing the national shortage. Walser and WSU Tech partners celebrate this milestone in workforce development. (Photo: Business Wire)

The newly upgraded, 30,000-square-foot space increases capacity for WSU Tech’s automotive programs and adds a state-of-the-art heavy truck area and 72-person lecture hall. The renovation reflects the growing demand for skilled technician training, a key factor in tackling the industry's technician shortage.

According to a 2020 study by the TechForce Foundation, the U.S. faces a technician shortage, with demand outpacing supply by 3 to 1. Between 2020 and 2024, an estimated 642,000 auto, diesel, and collision technicians will be needed, further highlighting the importance of this partnership.

“Walser has made significant efforts to create pathways for emerging technician talent to find a home with us," said Randy Lammle, SVP of Dealership Operations at Walser Auto Campus. “WSU Tech has been a vital partner in supporting our techs' growth through classroom education. Strengthening our relationship with the school was an easy decision.”

The Walser Auto Campus in Wichita is home to nine luxury brands and 250 employees, many of whom benefit from ongoing education through WSU Tech. This collaboration aims to train and retain the next generation of technicians, a critical need for Walser and the broader industry.

The Walser Automotive Service Lab marks a significant milestone in a longstanding partnership, ensuring both organizations are equipped to meet workforce demands.

Funding for Walser’s investment was made possible by a grant through the Walser Foundation, which designates 5% of all pre-tax earnings to support education and workforce development initiatives.

“Investing in the communities where we live and work is key to our mission,” said Nancy Warner, Director of the Walser Foundation. “The decision to invest in this multi-year grant ensures WSU Tech students have access to hands-on learning and career readiness.”