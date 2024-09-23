NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

While the seventh annual War Heroes on Water (WHOW) sportfishing tournament has concluded, the bonds established during the event are just beginning to take root. The event wrapped up on Monday evening with the highly anticipated weigh-in celebration at Catalina Island’s iconic Green Pier, followed by a deeply emotional private awards ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Irvine on Tuesday.

This year, 125 combat-wounded veterans—many of whom have been honored with the nation’s highest military decorations—boarded 50 of Southern California’s finest sportfishing vessels. Harnessing the healing powers of the ocean and the thrill of team-based competition, the sportfishing tournament off the coast of Southern California helps combat-wounded veterans recover from their physical and emotional wounds.

Throughout the tournament, the theme of family was ever-present. Speaking to the support she felt from her all-women team aboard the vessel Fantail, WHOW rookie and Navy veteran Jaime Weisel said, “The weekend was rather exceptional. WHOW is family, and it’s humbling and it’s warming and I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

Monday’s weigh-in began with all 50 WHOW fleet vessels assembling just outside Avalon Harbor for closing ceremonies. The fleet held a moment of silence in lieu of the usual planned flyover by Tiger Squadron, who had tragically lost one of their own—Ryder 'Hammer' Adams a day prior. Tournament participants then assembled to cheer each other on as they tipped the scales with their catch on the historic Green Pier.

"It's pretty good fishing when we see this many boats here this late at night," said WHOW Tournament Director Rod Halperin from the pier. "The crews fished hard, and our veterans had a great time. Every yacht crew believes they had the best vets in the tournament, and all the vets think they were on the best yacht—that’s the win at WHOW. Everyone enjoyed being together, and that’s what it’s all about."

On Tuesday evening, the veterans-turned-anglers—joined to celebrate their on-water accomplishments along with their yacht owners, captains and crews. Most of all, they continued what this event is designed to do—establish lasting connections that save lives. As the WHOW veterans and fleet shared their experiences on the water, they discussed the tournament's impact and its profound purpose in saving veterans' lives.

Addressing the veterans in attendance, while calling on the WHOW Fleet to recruit more support, Tournament Founder Anthony Hsieh shared, “This tournament is about you—there's no hidden agenda. It’s about you coming here and sharing a few days with us and with your brothers and sisters. I encourage you, when you get back, to talk to more of your brothers and sisters and encourage them to join us. Because that person could be someone we all save. We’ve built a lot of momentum and need to use our power to continue reaching the objective this event was created for—saving and changing lives. I want to thank you all for your participation, for your time, for your love; and to our vets, I want to thank you for your trust.”

Tom Kilgannon, president of Freedom Alliance, WHOW's charitable partner, emphasized the importance of the WHOW fleet by saying, “Through War Heroes on Water, we offer our veterans immediate and heartfelt gratitude for everything they have done. By inviting them onboard your personal vessels, you become an integral part of their healing process, creating something very special that creates a long-term impact. In the next phase, when our veterans return home, there may come a day when they face challenges. Don’t be surprised if you receive a call from them, and I want to thank you in advance for taking that call and for giving them what is most precious to you—your time and attention. You are part of saving lives, changing history, and creating a profound experience here at War Heroes on Water.”

Before presenting the awards, Halperin added, “I want you to carry this moment and this experience and this camaraderie that you experienced in the military, I hope you got a little bit of that back, I hope you know that you’ve got a family here.”

Army veteran Kevin Francisco had the tournament of a lifetime, bringing home four individual awards, including the coveted Ron Ashimine 'Top Angler' Award, given to the veteran who earned the most points for his catches. In addition to finishing number one in both weight and qualifying points, his efforts helped his team aboard WHOW fleet newcomer Mi Bella earn the Josh Miles ‘Top Boat’ Award, given to the vessel with highest average points per angler. The awards posthumously honor two beloved members of the WHOW Family.

This year’s Founding Fleet honoree was Ivan Zwart. Ivan and the Zwart family have enthusiastically volunteered their time and talent—in addition to being dedicated event sponsors—since 2018.

Retired Marine Corporal Larry Draughn, a four-time participant and previous recipient of the Ron Ashimine Award shared, “When I’m out on the water—from my first year to now—all the pain and suffering I’ve been through, and the other veterans have gone through, just disappears. What fishing has done for me is incredible—it’s healed my soul, and it’s healed my life. This year has been especially tough for me. I battled some demons and had thoughts of suicide running through my mind. I couldn’t think, I couldn’t sleep, and the only thing I could do was reach out to my brothers and sisters in arms—the ones I’ve served with and the ones I’ve met here at WHOW. They guided me to get help when I needed it most. I know that everyone in this room who has served has faced those same demons.”

Draughn continued, “Events like WHOW—being here, sharing memories and camaraderie, being on the boat, and competing—give us purpose. I lost a friend last week, and I knew this is where I needed to be—so we can touch each other's lives and stop veteran suicide. That’s what this is about: healing our hearts, our minds, and our souls, and providing the support system we need to push those dark thoughts out of our heads.”

A total of 19 trophies were handed out during the celebration, including the awards for Species, Qualifying Points, Weight Points, Top Angler, Top Boat and the Founder’s award:

