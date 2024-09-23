Warner Bros. Games Launches Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Warner Bros. Games today announced that Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, an all-new expansion for Mortal Kombat 1, the latest installment in the iconic videogame franchise, is now available digitally for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, the Nintendo Switch™ system, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).

Developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns continues the cinematic narrative with new Story mode chapters centered around peace and anarchy. To defend his New Era of peace, Fire God Liu Kang must rally his champions and put faith in his enemies to defeat a perilous threat from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik, whose sole purpose is to plunge the realms into khaos.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns adds to the growing roster of playable characters with the return of Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot, who are available now as part of Kombat Pack 2 and incorporate unique backstories that fit within the reimagined Mortal Kombat 1 Universe. Cyrax is a young Lin Kuei warrior and martial arts prodigy who can leverage cybernetic technology; Sektor, a master armorer and skilled Lin Kuei warrior in her own right, is Cyrax’s mentor and Sub-Zero’s most trusted lieutenant; and Noob Saibot is a shadowy henchman created from Bi-Han’s (a.k.a. Sub-Zero) soul, dedicated to fomenting anarchy alongside Havik.

Kombat Pack 2 will also bring a new batch of guest fighters into the mix with Ghostface, the recurring identity donned by antagonists from the Scream horror movie franchise, voiced by Roger L. Jackson; T-1000, the liquid metal-based Terminator and deadly cybernetic assassin from the Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) film, featuring the voice and likeness of actor Robert Patrick; and Conan the Barbarian, the towering warrior from the Conan the Barbarian (1982) film, featuring the likeness of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger in the role of the title character. Release timing for the three guest fighters will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, all Mortal Kombat 1 owners have access to a free content update beginning today, including Animalities, the fan-favorite finishing moves allowing all playable characters to morph into their spirit animal to annihilate defeated opponents; Towers of Time, a returning mode with an on-going rotation of challenges and in-game events; and four new arenas – Chaoseum, Night Market, The Maze, and Havik’s Citadel.

For players who already own Mortal Kombat 1, the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos ReignsExpansion is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for $49.99 (SRP) and Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (SRP), including the cinematic Story mode expansion and six playable characters within Kombat Pack 2 – Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot (available now), plus one-week early access to guest fighters Ghostface, T-1000, and Conan the Barbarian (post-launch release timing to be announced at a later date).

Current Mortal Kombat 1 owners can also purchase the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos ReignsBundle, available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for $59.99 (SRP) and Nintendo Switch for $49.99, including the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Expansion and previous Kombat Pack, featuring six characters (Omni-Man, Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, Homelander, and Takeda Takahashi), five Kameo Fighters (Tremor, Khameleon, Janet Cage, Mavado, and Ferra), and the Jean-Claude Van Damme character skin for Johnny Cage.

New players can join the fight with the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection, available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for $89.99 (SRP) and Nintendo Switch for $79.99 (SRP), including the Mortal Kombat 1 main game, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Expansion, previous Kombat Pack, and 1,250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency).

All players who previously pre-ordered the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Expansion, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Bundle, or Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection will receive four new character skins, including Wedding Scorpion, Empress Mileena, and klassic Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 versions of Sub-Zero and Noob Saibot.

For all Mortal Kombat 1 owners, exclusive rewards will be available via Twitch Drops from Sept. 24 through Oct. 1 in the form of the Fiery Amaranth and Iris Inferno character palettes for Kameo Fighter Scorpion, Weird Phlox and Palatinate Cyborg character palettes for Kameo Fighter Cyrax, and Amethyst Demon and Indigo Girl character palettes for Kameo Fighter Sareena. For more information on Twitch Drops for Mortal Kombat 1, visit our FAQ.

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by NetherRealm Studios, which has sold more than 4 million units worldwide to date. Introducing a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe with iconic heroes and villains reimagined as they’ve never been seen before, the game features a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters with all-new backstories, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka, Geras, Reptile, Ashrah, Havik, General Shao, Sindel, Nitara, and Reiko, along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches.

