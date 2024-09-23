SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s longtime attorney general and a former sheriff known for his work hunting down the Green River serial killer are going head-to-head in a debate Wednesday evening as they vie to become the next governor of the Democratic stronghold state, which hasn’t had an open race for its top job in more than a decade.

Bob Ferguson, a Democrat who has been attorney general since 2013, will face ex-sheriff and former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, a Republican, in Spokane in a debate hosted by the Association of Washington Business and Greater Spokane Inc.

With no Republican having held the governor's post in nearly 40 years, Reichert faces an uphill battle in November. Ferguson received about 45% of the votes in the August primary to qualify for the general election, compared with about 27% for Reichert. Another Republican in that race, military veteran Semi Bird, got about 11% of the primary vote.

Under the state’s primary system, all candidates appear on the same ballot regardless of party with the top two finishers advancing to the general election.