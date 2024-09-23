OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Water Engineering Inc. (“WEI”), a portfolio company of Nolan Capital, expands its national footprint with the acquisition of Gotham Refining Chemical Corp. (“Gotham”), a leading provider of commercial and industrial water treatment services, programs, chemicals, consultation, site plans and Legionella testing in the Northeast.

Founded in 1986 by Andrew Lewin and based in Astoria, New York, Gotham has built a reputation for providing exceptional water treatment solutions in industries ranging from commercial buildings to municipal systems. As a trusted partner to clients across the Northeast delivering highly customized water treatment programs, Gotham remains committed to enabling system longevity and maximizing customer satisfaction.

Gotham will join the Water Engineering platform and further solidify WEI’s existing presence and ability to provide long-term service and maintenance to customers in the Northeast. Co-founder and owner Andrew Lewin will remain with Gotham to ensure a smooth transition. There is a shared commitment to maintaining the brand name while continuing with the existing team and operations; leveraging resources across the portfolio of WEI companies to support the next stage of growth.

“Andrew has built and grown Gotham into a leading water treatment business by staying on the forefront of service. Gotham complements our full-service water treatment offerings and their focus on providing excellent customer service is a natural fit for the WEI family. We are thrilled to have them aboard as we embark on this next stage of growth.” said David Wagenfuhr, CEO of Water Engineering. “Our aim is to acquire partners who share our customer-focused model, and we have found that in Gotham. As we look forward, our focus remains on delivering exceptional value to our clients and driving innovation in every aspect of our operations. We remain excited to working with their employees in growing the business by providing them with additional resources as part of the broader WEI platform. We envision seamless integration, ensuring that our clients continue to receive the highest level of service without interruption. This acquisition also continues to reaffirm our exciting strategy with a partner in Nolan Capital that shares our vision for scaling while also maintaining our operational emphasis on providing best-in-class service and solutions. We are confident that this acquisition will not only enhance our ability to serve existing clients but also open up new opportunities for growth and collaboration in the industry.”

About Water Engineering, Inc.

Water Engineering is a leading provider of water treatment chemicals, consultation, and services for a wide variety of end market applications. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Omaha, NE, the business serves thousands of customers nationwide. Through ten acquisitions, WEI has expanded from a single-state footprint based in Nebraska to providing water treatment solutions across 39 states and is actively pursuing additional acquisition opportunities.

About Gotham Refining Chemical Corp.

Founded in 1986, Gotham Refining Chemical Corp. has been manufacturing chemists and serving the fields of heating, cooling, well and domestic water treatments for over 50 years across the state of New York.

Website: https://www.gothamchemical.com/

About Nolan Capital, Inc.

Nolan Capital is the family office of Peter Nolan. Peter has more than 40 years of investing experience and was the former Managing Partner of Leonard Green and Partners in Los Angeles, California. He currently serves as a Senior Advisor to Leonard Green. Peter has investment experience in a variety of sectors, such as consumer products and services, retail and restaurants, manufacturing, distribution, industrial products, business services, government services and healthcare. Nolan Capital invests in leading middle-market companies. Led by Peter Nolan, Nolan Capital executes and manages control investments in operating companies, real estate and other investments on behalf of the Nolan family.