NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Mission, a Christian engineering nonprofit, is honored to announce that its financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency has earned a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the 18th consecutive year. This rating designates Water Mission as an official “Give with Confidence” charity based on Charity Navigator’s criteria, indicating that the organization is using its donations effectively.

“Water Mission’s four-star Charity Navigator rating reflects our commitment to our core values of love, excellence and integrity,” said George Greene IV, PE, CEO and President of Water Mission. “We are proud that our supporters can fully trust that their gifts are providing maximum impact through our safe water work around the world.”

Charity Navigator is America’s largest and most utilized independent charity evaluator. Since 2001, the organization has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually. Charity Navigator uses four key indicators, referred to as beacons, to evaluate charities: Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability. Water Mission earned a perfect 100% overall score across these indicators for the second consecutive year.

“We are delighted to provide Water Mission with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. “The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Water Mission is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”