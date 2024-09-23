Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

Water Mission Earns 18th Consecutive Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Water Mission, Associated Press

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Mission, a Christian engineering nonprofit, is honored to announce that its financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency has earned a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the 18th consecutive year. This rating designates Water Mission as an official “Give with Confidence” charity based on Charity Navigator’s criteria, indicating that the organization is using its donations effectively.

“Water Mission’s four-star Charity Navigator rating reflects our commitment to our core values of love, excellence and integrity,” said George Greene IV, PE, CEO and President of Water Mission. “We are proud that our supporters can fully trust that their gifts are providing maximum impact through our safe water work around the world.”

Charity Navigator is America’s largest and most utilized independent charity evaluator. Since 2001, the organization has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually. Charity Navigator uses four key indicators, referred to as beacons, to evaluate charities: Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability. Water Mission earned a perfect 100% overall score across these indicators for the second consecutive year.

“We are delighted to provide Water Mission with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. “The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Water Mission is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”

Water Mission’s global operations have served more than 8 million people since 2001. To learn more about Water Mission’s Four-Star Charity Navigator rating, click here.

About Water Mission Water Mission is a Christian engineering nonprofit that builds sustainable safe water solutions for people in developing countries, refugee camps, and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has served more than 8 million people in more than 60 countries, sharing safe water and the message of God’s love. Water Mission’s global headquarters is in North Charleston, SC, and the organization serves people in Africa; Asia; and North, South, and Central America. Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating 18 years in a row, a distinction shared by less than 1% of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit  watermission.orgFacebookLinkedInInstagramYouTube, or  Twitter.

Water Mission Contact: Gregg Dinino Public Relations Director Water Mission M. +1.843.805.2097 gdinino@watermission.org

