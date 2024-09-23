Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 24, 2024, the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 8, 2024.

