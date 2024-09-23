LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

WaterTower Music is excited to announce the release of Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (Original Film Soundtrack) with music by composer Ilan Eshkeri. The soundtrack is available now, on digital platforms, and released on September 20th ahead of the theatrical release on September 21 & 25 from Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios, exclusively, via Fathom Events.

ILAN ESHKERI notes, “The score for this film captures the profound emotional journey of Christopher Reeve and his family, blending traditional Hollywood scoring with synths and intimate, experimental string techniques. Through themes like 'Super/Man' and 'For A Reason,' the music reflects Reeve's extraordinary strength and his transformation from an actor playing a hero to a real-life symbol of courage and inspiration. It's a powerful musical tribute to the resilience of the human spirit.”

Directors PETER ETTEDGUI & IAN BONHÔTE note, “It’s been such a privilege to work with Ilan Eshkeri on the score for Super/Man . He has created the most beautiful, haunting and immersive musical soundscape for the film, including a central theme that more than holds its own (and indeed at times segues) with John Williams’ iconic soundtrack for Superman . It was a joy to see how the visual and musical storytelling evolved hand-in-hand during the edit, yielding so many emotional, spine-tingling moments, and helping us to achieve our ambition to make a film that encompasses both the epic and the intimate aspects of Christopher Reeve’s story. ”

ABOUT SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY

The story of Christopher Reeve is an astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star, and his definitive portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman set the benchmark for the superhero cinematic universes that dominate cinema today. Reeve portrayed the Man of Steel in four Superman films and played dozens of other roles that displayed his talent and range as an actor, before being injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down. After becoming a quadriplegic, he became a charismatic leader and activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, as well as a passionate advocate for disability rights and care - all while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera and dedicating himself to his beloved family. From the directors of McQueen, Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, this film includes never-before-seen intimate home movies and an extraordinary trove of personal archive material, as well as the first extended interviews ever filmed with Reeve's three children about their father, and interviews with the A-list Hollywood actors who were Reeve's colleagues and friends. The film is a moving and vivid cinematic telling of Reeve's remarkable story. Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) features the film’s striking and emotive score from composer Ilan Eshkeri.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (Original Film Soundtrack) Tracklisting -

Super/Man 1973 Domineering Father Met in the Lunchline Box Office Hit Becoming a Father Leaving Gae Horses Meeting Dana You're Still You My New Life The Oscars Back Out There A Good Story Inspiring Change Regaining Movement The Whole Him Lung Cancer For a Reason Super/Hero

ABOUT ILAN ESHKERI

Ilan Eshkeri's breakthrough came with his work on the score for the 2004 film Layer Cake directed by Matthew Vaughn. This now cult classic crime thriller marked his debut as a film composer and garnered significant attention for its unique and evocative music. His ability to blend classical orchestration with contemporary elements proved his innovative creativity for the audio book adaptation of 1984 with rock legend Matt Bellamy from Muse. Today sees the release of the powerful documentary scored by Eshkeri titled Super/Man the Christopher Reeve Story, which will be the first release from the new DC Studios headed by James Gunn.

The ability to capture the emotional heart of a story through music has led to Eshkeri being sought after for many diverse projects, including Stardust (2007), The Young Victoria (2009), and Still Alice (2014), amongst others. In recent years he has ventured into creating music for video games, such as the phenomenally successful ‘The Sims’ and the BAFTA & Ivor Novello nominated ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ demonstrating his adaptability to craft interactive and immersive soundtracks.

His most recent sold out show, ‘Space Station Earth’ last performed at the Royal Albert Hall is an extraordinary musical voyage depicting the emotional journey of astronauts traveling to the International Space Station. Crafted with support from the European Space Agency and NASA, this six-year project (initiated by a request from astronaut Tim Peake for music to his mission video), evolved into Eshkeri creating an album and directing a unique film which sets the backdrop for the live performance.

ABOUT WATERTOWER MUSIC