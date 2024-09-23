CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $175 million in aggregate of its ordinary shares, and, to certain investors that so choose in lieu of ordinary shares, pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares. In connection with the offering, Wave intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase ordinary shares in an amount up to an additional 15% of the total amount of ordinary shares and shares underlying pre-funded warrants sold in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. All of the securities in the offering will be sold by Wave Life Sciences.

J.P. Morgan and Leerink Partners are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Truist Securities and Mizuho are acting as book-runners for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement forming part of a shelf registration statement that was previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; or from Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Wave Life Sciences