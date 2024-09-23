Weave Named a Great Place to Work in the U.S. and India

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer experience software and payments platform, has been certified as a Great Place to Work in the U.S. for the sixth year in a row and a Great Place to Work in India. The Great Place To Work Trust Index™ assesses organizational trust and consistency of employee experience across five dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and belonging.

"We're honored to be recognized consistently as a Great Place to Work," stated Brooke Shreeve, Chief People Officer of Weave. "Our dedication to fostering a people-first culture that promotes professional growth and authenticity is evident in our employees' positive feedback."

Weave Culture Highlights:

83% of employees in the U.S. agree Weave is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company, according to the Global Employee Engagement Benchmark Study from Great Place to Work.

94% of employees in India agree Weave is a great place to work compared to 56% of employees at a typical Asia-based company.

Weave empowers small- and medium-sized healthcare practices with tools to elevate every experience for their patients. This certification reflects the commitment of Weave’s entire team to consistently advocate for a supportive and dynamic work environment that benefits both Weave and the businesses it serves.

Recently acknowledged by the Utah Business Fast 50, Women Tech Council 2024 Shatter List, and Inc. Best Workplaces 2024, Weave is committed to uniting people and offering exceptional benefits, flexible work, and a supportive culture.

For more on Weave’s opportunities, visit getweave.com/careers.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer experience and payments software platform for small and medium-sized healthcare practices. From the first phone call to the final invoice, Weave connects the entire patient journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local healthcare practitioners attract, communicate with and engage patients to grow their practice. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Relationship Management, Patient Engagement, Optometry, and Dental Practice Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.