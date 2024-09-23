SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Webcash Global Co., Ltd. (CEO Lee Sil-kwon) announced on September 12 that it has launched WeBill365, a specialized billing and payment solution, in Vietnam.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919021184/en/

Webcash Global has officially launched WeBill365 in Vietnam: A specialized billing and payment solution. (Image Webcash Global)

WeBill365 is designed to enable Vietnamese businesses to manage complex billing and payment processes with ease and efficiency.

This solution allows businesses to automatically retrieve customer information for bill generation after the initial registration, significantly reducing the time required to create invoices. Bills can be distributed without difficulty through various messaging platforms, including SMS, Zalo, KakaoTalk, and email. Customers can complete payments swiftly by scanning the QR code embedded in the issued bill.

Furthermore, WeBill365 provides real-time monitoring and management of payment status through both PC and mobile applications, ensuring transparent fund management without the need to access separate banking websites.

Lee Sil-kwon, CEO of Webcash Global, said, “WeBill365 will accelerate the digital transition of Vietnamese companies, significantly boosting their operational efficiency. Webcash Global remains committed to developing solutions tailored to the specific needs of various countries and regions, while further expanding our presence in the global market.”

After its successful launch of WeBill365 in Cambodia in March of last year, Webcash Global aims to strengthen its foothold in the Southeast Asian market with its expansion into Vietnam.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919021184/en/

CONTACT: Doyeol Kim

+82-2-3779-0611