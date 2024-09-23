LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--
Get ready, New York Comic Con! WEBTOON Entertainment, a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world’s largest storytelling platforms, is headed to New York Comic Con 2024 (Oct. 17- Oct. 20) with its biggest-ever presence at the event. As part of its 10th-anniversary celebration, WEBTOON will host an exciting lineup of panels, can’t-miss creator signings, merch, and more.
WEBTOON and Wattpad WEBTOON Studios will bring together globally popular creators including Rachel Smythe ( Lore Olympus ), uru-chan(unOrdinary), Snailords ( Freaking Romance and Death: Rescheduled ), Gina Musa ( Boot Camp ), and Meredith Moriarty ( Third Shift Society ). They’ll join executives for industry discussions on the future of entertainment and publishing, women in comics, the art of horror, the surging popularity of romance, and much more!
In addition to WEBTOON’s panel and signing programming, fans will have the chance to visit two WEBTOON booths in the exhibit hall. Making its debut on the NYCC show floor, WEBTOON will host a booth packed with can't-miss activities all weekend long. Some of the biggest names in webcomics will participate in daily meet-and-greets and signings, while fans can also grab exclusive merchandise from their favorite series. Fans can watch WEBTOON on social media for more details about events and giveaways at WEBTOON’s NYCC booth (Booth #2835).
Creator signings at the WEBTOON booth (Booth #2835) include:
Wattpad WEBTOON Studios will also host a booth for print and graphic novel lovers, where fans can find top titles from the Wattpad WEBTOON Book Group. Visitors can purchase the hottest graphic novels, fantasy and romance novels, merch, and pick up free books and swag throughout the weekend (Booth #3524).
Creator signings (with limited FREE copy giveaways) at the Wattpad WEBTOON Studios booth include:
WEBTOON Entertainment’s full panel programming details are as follows:
Final dates, times and locations for all NYCC panels and signings will be available at https://www.newyorkcomiccon.com/. Stay up to date on WEBTOON and WEBTOON creators’ event appearances by following us on Twitter and Instagram.
ABOUT WEBTOON
WEBTOON is the world’s largest digital comics platform, home to some of the biggest artists, IP, and fandoms in comics. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON has revolutionized the comics industry for comic fans and creators. Today, a diverse new generation of international comic artists have found a home on WEBTOON, where the company’s storytelling technology allows anyone to become a creator and build a global audience for their stories.
With a massive catalog of incredible digital comics from rising stars on WEBTOON CANVAS platform, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators, there’s something for every type of comic fan on WEBTOON. WEBTOON’s passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture, and adaptations can be found on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and other screens around the world. The company has worked with DC Comics, Marvel Entertainment, HYBE, and many more of the world’s biggest entertainment brands.
With 170 million monthly active users, WEBTOON Entertainment’s family of aligned IP and platform brands include WEBTOON, Wattpad--the world’s leading webnovel platform--Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, StudioN, Studio Lico, WEBTOON Unscrolled, LINE Manga, eBook Initiative Japan, and Yonder, among others.
The WEBTOON app is free to download on Android and iOS devices.
