Get ready, New York Comic Con! WEBTOON Entertainment, a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world’s largest storytelling platforms, is headed to New York Comic Con 2024 (Oct. 17- Oct. 20) with its biggest-ever presence at the event. As part of its 10th-anniversary celebration, WEBTOON will host an exciting lineup of panels, can’t-miss creator signings, merch, and more.

WEBTOON and Wattpad WEBTOON Studios will bring together globally popular creators including Rachel Smythe ( Lore Olympus ), uru-chan(unOrdinary), Snailords ( Freaking Romance and Death: Rescheduled ), Gina Musa ( Boot Camp ), and Meredith Moriarty ( Third Shift Society ). They’ll join executives for industry discussions on the future of entertainment and publishing, women in comics, the art of horror, the surging popularity of romance, and much more!

In addition to WEBTOON’s panel and signing programming, fans will have the chance to visit two WEBTOON booths in the exhibit hall. Making its debut on the NYCC show floor, WEBTOON will host a booth packed with can't-miss activities all weekend long. Some of the biggest names in webcomics will participate in daily meet-and-greets and signings, while fans can also grab exclusive merchandise from their favorite series. Fans can watch WEBTOON on social media for more details about events and giveaways at WEBTOON’s NYCC booth (Booth #2835).

Creator signings at the WEBTOON booth (Booth #2835) include:

Thursday, Oct. 17 at 3:00pm ET - Purpah ( Suitor Armor ) and Brandon Chen ( Just a Goblin )

Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11:00am ET - Nuria ( Love 4 a Walk ) and uru-chan ( unOrdinary )

Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3:00pm ET - Snailords ( Death: Rescheduled & Freaking Romance ) and unfins ( Love Advice from the Great Duke of Hell )

Saturday, Oct. 19 at 5:00pm ET - Meredith Moriarty ( Third Shift Society ) and Red ( School Bus Graveyard )

Sunday, Oct. 20, 12:30pm ET - Ingrid Ochoa ( The Kiss Bet )

Sunday, Oct. 20, 3:00pm ET - Shen ( Bluechair ) and Nuria ( Love 4 a Walk )

Wattpad WEBTOON Studios will also host a booth for print and graphic novel lovers, where fans can find top titles from the Wattpad WEBTOON Book Group. Visitors can purchase the hottest graphic novels, fantasy and romance novels, merch, and pick up free books and swag throughout the weekend (Booth #3524).

Creator signings (with limited FREE copy giveaways) at the Wattpad WEBTOON Studios booth include:

Thursday, Oct. 17 at 4:30pm ET - uru-chan ( unOrdinary )

Friday, Oct. 18 at 11:00am ET - unfins ( Love Advice from the Great Duke of Hell )

Friday, Oct. 18 at 12:30pm ET - Gina Musa ( Boot Camp )

Friday, Oct. 18 at 3:30pm ET - Snailords ( Freaking Romance )

Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11:30am ET - Ingrid Ochoa ( The Kiss Bet )

Saturday, Oct. 19 at 1:30pm ET - Meredith Moriarty ( Third Shift Society )

Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3:30pm ET - Katarina E. Tonks ( Death is My Ride or Die )

WEBTOON Entertainment’s full panel programming details are as follows:

Final dates, times and locations for all NYCC panels and signings will be available at https://www.newyorkcomiccon.com/. Stay up to date on WEBTOON and WEBTOON creators’ event appearances by following us on Twitter and Instagram.

