Wedbush Securities, a diversified financial services provider, announces the expansion of its Information Technology department with the appointment of Mark Stephens as Vice President of Technology Operations. This strategic hire reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to investing in client support and enhancing system stability as its multi-asset clearing business continues to grow.

Stephens brings a wealth of industry expertise to Wedbush, having most recently served as Chief Information Officer at Sterling Trading Tech, a prominent provider of financial infrastructure. In his new role, Stephens will focus on ensuring system robustness and scalability, as well as operational efficiency and responsiveness.

"As Wedbush's multi-asset clearing business grows, it is critical that we continue to invest in technology and staff that enhances our system infrastructure and client experience,” says Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Rodrigo Parrode.

“Mark has a wealth of experience in technical operations and will be a valuable addition to the team. His expertise will help us achieve our goal of delivering high availability, robust functionality, and superior client support,” Parrode adds.

Wedbush’s ongoing investments in system infrastructure and client service underscore our long-term strategy to support a growing client base focusing on innovation, reliability, and operational excellence. From onboarding and account management to trading and settlement, Wedbush delivers a seamless experience through robust, automated solutions.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. MemberNYSE/FINRA/SIPC