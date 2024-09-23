SWEDESBORO, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Today, Wedgewood announces the addition of molnupiravir to its formulary. Originally developed for human viral infections, including COVID-19, molnupiravir has emerged as a promising option for both first- and second-line therapy of Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP). This often-fatal disease affects an estimated 15,000 US cats each year, posing a significant concern for veterinarians and cat owners alike.

Wedgewood will be the first US veterinary compounding pharmacy to offer feline-friendly formulations of molnupiravir in a variety of doses designed to combat the different forms of FIP (Effusive, Non-effusive, Neurological, and Ocular):

50mg/ml and 100mg/ml Flavored Oral Oil Suspensions

25mg, 40mg, 50mg, 60mg, 70mg and 80mg Capsules

In late 2023, Wedgewood’s product team met with FIP Global Cats to explore treatment options under study for FIP. Two key studies prompted Wedgewood to pursue molnupiravir. Dr. Okihiro Sase of the You-Me Animal Clinic in Japan reported substantial remission in the majority of 18 cats treated with molnupiravir, with minimal side effects. This study aligns with other research efforts, including another by Meagan Roy, Nicole Jacque, Wendy Novicoff, Emma Li, Rosa Negash, and Samantha J. M. Evans, underscoring molnupiravir’s potential as both a primary and rescue treatment for FIP. Wedgewood notes that its molnupiravir formulation is not the same as the drug used in these studies and makes no claims of safety or efficacy of it molnupiravir formulation.

Dr. Alejandro Bernal, DVM and CEO of Wedgewood, emphasized the impact of this launch: "At Wedgewood, we are always looking for innovative treatment options that truly make a difference. The introduction of molnupiravir for FIP is a significant step forward in addressing an often-devastating disease. By offering feline-friendly formulations like fish- and chicken-flavored oral liquids, we are giving veterinarians more tools to help their patients recover and improve their quality of life. We’re excited to see the impact this treatment will have on the cats and pet owners we serve."

Nicole Jacque, Co-Founder of FIP Global CATS, added, “The availability of compounded molnupiravir marks a significant advancement in FIP treatment for cats in the US. With its proven safety and efficacy in both published and ongoing studies, molnupiravir has already demonstrated its value in countries where it's legally available, notably in curbing the FIP outbreak in Cyprus. Critically, it serves as a vital rescue option for cats that may have developed resistance to other antivirals. FIP Global CATS is elated that US veterinarians and cat owners now have access to this powerful treatment. We're confident this development brings us closer to our goal of making safe, effective, and affordable regulated FIP treatment the standard of care worldwide.”

Wedgewood’s molnupiravir is available in dosages of 10-20 mg/kg, consistent with international veterinary research and tailored to meet the individual needs of feline patients. This individualized approach ensures that each cat receives the best possible chance for recovery.

For more details on Molnupiravir and access to educational resources please visit www.Wedgewood.com/molnupiravir.

About Wedgewood:

Wedgewood is the nation’s largest and most trusted provider of compounded veterinary medications. Its next-generation home delivery platform, Blue Rabbit, streamlines patient care and marks a significant evolution in online pharmacy services. Together, Blue Rabbit and Wedgewood serve more than 70,000 veterinary professionals and more than one million animals annually. For more information visit www.Wedgewood.com.