Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 8.00 Percent

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., said today it is decreasing its prime rate to 8.00 percent from 8.50 percent, effective tomorrow, Sept. 19, 2024.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918171443/en/
Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune’s 2024 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.
Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo
News Release Category: WF-CF
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918171443/en/
CONTACT: Media
Beth Richek, 704-374-2545
beth.richek@wellsfargo.comInvestor Relations
John Campbell, 415-396-0523
john.m.campbell@wellsfargo.com
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING ASSET MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Wells Fargo & Company
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/18/2024 04:45 PM/DISC: 09/18/2024 04:45 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918171443/en