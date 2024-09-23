NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Wellsheet, an innovator in AI-powered clinical workflows, today announced a collaboration to integrate trusted evidence-based content from UpToDate, Wolters Kluwer Health’s market leading clinical decision support solution (CDS) into Wellsheet’s Smart EHR UI application. The combination of the two products aims to streamline access to critical clinical information, reduce cognitive burden, and enhance patient care by empowering clinicians with the tools they need at the point of care.

A Powerful Combination for Clinicians

UpToDate is utilized by millions of healthcare providers and clinicians daily, providing them evidenced-based content to help them make care decisions. Wellsheet standardizes AI-powered clinical workflows across disparate EHR systems and other data sources surfacing and synthesizing crucial clinical data to enhance patient management and decision-making. Together, they will implement an integration of UpToDate’s lab interpretations and clinical calculator interpretations directly into the Wellsheet application. By embedding UpToDate's trusted content into Wellsheet’s smart EHR interface, clinicians will benefit from immediate access to high-quality, evidence-based information right when they need it.

The first implementation of these enhanced workflow and decision-support capabilities will be at Concord Hospital Health System in New Hampshire, a longtime customer of both Wolters Kluwer Health and Wellsheet.

Jason Burum, Vice President and General Manager, Provider Segment for Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer Health, stated:

“Our health system customers are continually looking for ways to provide easier access to our trusted evidence-based content within their clinical workflows. This collaboration with Wellsheet is a direct response to that feedback, making our content directly available to clinicians within the patient chart. Clinicians trust the UpToDate brand for the quality and rigor of its clinical content and can rest assured the information is coming directly from the source.”

Craig Limoli, CEO of Wellsheet, added:

“Our vision has always been to surface the most relevant information to clinicians to ease decision-making, and Wellsheet’s architecture enables us to ingest data from any API-enabled source. Integrating UpToDate’s lab and clinical calculator interpretation content into Wellsheet is a key piece of that equation, and we expect this integration to save valuable time and reduce the cognitive load on clinicians by simplifying the process of accessing critical clinical insights during patient care. Wolters Kluwer’s UpToDate has a decades-long reputation for providing trusted evidence-based CDS content and we’re pleased to have them as our first collaboration outside of the EHR.”

Dr. Christopher Fore, Chief Quality Officer of Concord Hospital Health System, commented:

“As a long-time user of both UpToDate and Wellsheet, we are thrilled to be the first to pilot this innovative integration. The ability to now access UpToDate’s trusted content in real-time directly within Wellsheet’s clinical workflow is a game-changer for our clinicians. This integration not only saves time, but also ensures that our decisions are backed by the most reliable evidence available.”

About Wellsheet

Wellsheet’s Smart EHR UI is an AI-powered predictive clinical workflow platform that simplifies the clinician experience accessing EHRs and other data sources to present a single view of the clinical data needed for a treatment decision and a quick ROI. Wellsheet enables the whole care team to do full chart review, reduces health care worker burnout, increases usability and patient throughput, and supercharges clinical workflows to increase care team productivity. Access to the full patient chart via standard APIs enables Wellsheet to provide a safe, secure, and trustworthy artificial intelligence solution with the full referenceability clinicians need to build trust in AI. Wellsheet is integrated with Oracle Cerner, Epic, and athenahealth and has over 30,000 clinician users across hundreds of care settings including hospitals and ambulatory clinics. Learn more at www.wellsheet.com