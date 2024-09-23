SAN FRANCISCO & GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

WeRide, a global leading autonomous driving technology company, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), the world’s largest mobility and delivery technology platform, today announced a strategic partnership to bring WeRide’s autonomous vehicles onto the Uber platform, beginning in the United Arab Emirates.

The partnership is expected to launch first in Abu Dhabi later this year. A dedicated number of WeRide vehicles will be made available to consumers using the Uber app. After launch, when a rider requests a qualifying ride on the Uber app, they may be presented with the option to have their trip fulfilled by a WeRide autonomous vehicle. The partnership does not contemplate any launches in the United States or China.

WeRide currently operates the largest robotaxi fleet in the UAE, where residents can access its robotaxi services through the TXAI app. In addition, in July 2023, WeRide was granted the UAE’s first and only national license for self-driving vehicles, enabling it to test and operate its autonomous vehicles on public roads across the entire country.

Tony Han, founder and CEO of WeRide said: “We are honored to partner with Uber to continue to bring our technology to global markets. Together, we aim to combine our collective experience and expertise to deliver much needed, affordable, sustainable and safe mobility solutions to a global audience.”

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber said: “Uber is very excited to partner with WeRide. It’s clear that the future of mobility will be increasingly shared, electric, and autonomous, and we look forward to working with leading AV companies like WeRide to help bring the benefits of autonomous technology to cities around the world.”

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing the vast majority of transportation needs across the widest range of use cases on the open road, including in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. In September 2023, WeRide earned a prestigious position among the top ten on Fortune Magazine’s “2023 Change the World” list.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 52 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about WeRide’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in WeRide’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and WeRide does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.