BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that Grand Lux Realty, a leading independent brokerage in Westchester County, New York, has officially joined eXp Realty.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in both companies' growth trajectories, combining Grand Lux Realty's local expertise with eXp Realty's innovative, cloud-based platform. Founded in 2006 by Michael Levy, Grand Lux Realty has built a reputation for delivering exceptional real estate services across Westchester County, the lower Hudson Valley and Fairfield County, Connecticut. With over 200 agents, Grand Lux Realty expects to exceed $100 million in annual sales and set new industry standards by joining forces with eXp Realty.

“Grand Lux Realty is a perfect fit for eXp Realty’s model, and we’re thrilled to welcome them aboard,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Michael Levy and his team have achieved tremendous success in one of the most competitive markets in the country. Together, we’re going to leverage our collective strengths to offer unparalleled opportunities for agents and superior service to clients.”

Levy expressed his enthusiasm for the move, highlighting the benefits it brings to his team and their clients. “I love eXp’s model,” said Levy. “It has great technology, an incredible and unique strategy, and the ability for me to take my team’s business to the next level. By joining eXp, we’re not just moving forward, we’re accelerating.”

As part of this strategic partnership, Grand Lux Realty will consolidate its multiple offices throughout Westchester County into a central location in White Plains by December 2024. This move will streamline operations, foster greater collaboration and enhance the level of service that Grand Lux Realty is known for, all under the eXp Realty banner.

“We see this as a transformative partnership,” added Levy. “With eXp’s support, we’re not only aiming to exceed the $100 million sales mark but to redefine what’s possible for our agents and clients alike.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.