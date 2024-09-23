LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Wevr, a creative development and production studio devoted to interactive and spatial experiences, today announced they have partnered with HTC Corp. to co-produce a new slate of immersive location-based experiences. The content will be initially available exclusively on HTC VIVE’s recently released VIVE Focus Vision XR headset.

The three all new immersive experiences will be available in 2025 and will include diverse genres ranging from educational documentary to action/adventure and family entertainment. The slate represents the state of the art in story-based immersion at the boundary of agency and narrative, where Wevr excels the best. The immersive experiences will feature groundbreaking group/multiplayer experience technology developed by HTC VIVE and Wevr. The experiences will be distributed globally across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

With the release of the new VIVE Focus Vision from HTC VIVE, Wevr’s award-winning The Blu Whale Encounter is available as a pre-loaded experience, in commemoration of Wevr’s 10-year anniversary of The Blu.

In June the two companies announced their continued collaboration, with HTC Corp. and Epic Games investing $3.5 million in the immersive studio to support Wevr’s ongoing development of next-generation content and Wevr’s unique production platform, Wevr Virtual Studio. Wevr has led the industry, advancing the quality bar for immersive location-based experiences for the last decade, including the acclaimed Harry Potter Experience with Warner Bros and The Blu: Deep Rescue with Dreamscape.

“Wevr sets the bar for what it means to truly immerse fans in breathtaking, immersive experiences,” said Cher Wang, cofounder and chairwoman at HTC VIVE. “From creative concept to consumer engagement, their deep and nuanced understanding of the balance of narrative and agency, as well as their technology expertise in deep multiplayer LBE technology sets them apart. We’re delighted to work with Wevr as we introduce VIVE Focus Vision, the next big step in immersive technology for gamers and enterprises everywhere.”

“Cher is a visionary who was there at the very beginning with Zuck a decade ago. On a relative basis, HTC VIVE hardware consistently shows a vision and execution that continues to propel the XR/spatial/immersive industry forward,” said Neville Spiteri, CEO of Wevr. “Wevr is delighted and inspired to continue to deliver carefully crafted next-generation immersion for audiences around the world, with this initial slate of content, and for the decade ahead.”

Wevr cofounders Neville Spiteri, co-creator of the seminal VR title The Blu, Anthony Batt, who previously ran Katalyst studios in partnership with Ashton Kutcher, and Marcel Samek, formerly CTO at Electronic Arts, continue to lead the studio forward, along with Tim Dillon who joined the team this year as EVP of Business Development. For more information, visit www.wevr.com.

About Wevr