People Matters, a people and work community platform, unveiled the largest HR industry study in APAC and ME. The report highlights the evolving state of HR and the strategic shifts expected in the next 12-18 months. It shows talent is among the top forces shaping business growth outlook, and a skilled, agile, and digitally ready workforce is critical to business success.

To assess the impact of an evolving economic and technological environment on the HR industry, SHRPA Research 2024 surveyed 1300+ and interviewed 25+ CXOs, HR leaders, HR tech partners and investors across APAC and ME. People Matters launched the report to help HR leaders and CXOs raise HR effectiveness and make impactful tech and people decisions. It also equips tech partners with comprehensive insights into buyers’ needs and mindsets.

“Inspired by Sherpas—the gatekeepers and experts of the world’s most mountainous terrains—this research aims to be your navigator to the HR landscape . With high growth projections, it offers a source of truth for HR, businesses and tech partners. The insights will be pivotal in helping the HR industry unleash a new wave of business impact.” – Pushkaraj Bidwai, CEO, People Matters

Top findings from the report include:

89% of leaders say maintaining high productivity, and 84% say adopting new technologies are key talent and technology challenges impacting business performance significantly.

77% of leaders say they are ready to adapt and evolve, however, change execution remains a pain area.

Enhancing productivity by leveraging AI/analytics remains a significant barrier. On average, 53% of SEA leaders are dissatisfied with their ability to deliver this, followed by ME (52%), India (49%) and ANZ (48%).

38% of HR tech leaders, CXOs and founders expect the HR tech market to grow by 25%-50% in the near future. Even with big investment plans, HR leaders continue to struggle investing in sustainable technology infrastructure.

