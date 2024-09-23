Wilsonart Unveils 2023 Sustainability Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, announces the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report, now available on the company's website, showcases Wilsonart's continued commitment to sustainability and transparency across its global operations.

“Wilsonart’s 2023 Sustainability Report reflects our commitment to making a tangible difference, both within and beyond the surface of our products,” said Andrew Korzen, Chief Executive Officer of Wilsonart. “From achieving unprecedented sustainability milestones and improving our environmental footprint to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace, this report highlights our dedication to creating lasting positive impacts across all areas of our business.”

“We have enhanced our focus on four key areas: ensuring transparency across our portfolios through rigorous sustainability certifications, innovating to optimize manufacturing efficiency, elevating our most sustainable core product, High Pressure Laminate (HPL), and continuing to grow our business with people who care,” said Korzen. “Our efforts will enable our customers to build a better world and further Wilsonart’s goal of becoming the most transparent engineered surfaces leader in the world.”

Highlights from the Wilsonart Sustainability report include:

Environmental

Incorporated 23% post-consumer recycled content (PCRC) on average into Wilsonart® HPL products, which is twice that of other leading brands. Wilsonart aims to achieve 40% PCRC in HPL products by 2027.

Reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 4% from 2021 to 2023 through more efficient use of electricity and natural gas. The solar installation at Wilsonart’s Fletcher, N.C. facility generated 1 million kWh of renewable energy, with an additional 18 million kWh from Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs).

Conducted a cradle-to-grave life cycle assessment (LCA) of HPL products versus solid surface, quartz, and granite countertops, revealing that Wilsonart HPL products are carbon negative due to their high wood content and carbon storing properties.

Saved the equivalent of nearly 8.9 million trees since 2000 by using recycled paper/wood content for Wilsonart HPL, enough to fill a forest larger than Chicago.

Achieved USDA BioBased Product Certification for HPL and Compact Laminate products in the U.S., confirming at least 70% biobased content.

Expanded use of Declare labels and certifications for transparency in product ingredients, including achieving Red List Free Declare labels for Quartz and Solid Surface products.

In Europe, Polyrey's facility in Ussel, France, implemented a new water recycling system, reducing fresh water consumption by 98%.

Social

Employees donated over 38,000 volunteer hours across 19 countries, supporting over 100 community events. Wilsonart raised $159,400 to support United Way chapters across the U.S. and won awards such as the United Way Premier Cornerstone Award for employee contributions.

Continued to promote employee health and wellness through free onsite medical clinics at Temple and Fletcher locations, providing over 2,900 office visits in 2023. Expanded the Fletcher clinic to operate five days a week.

In Europe, Wilsonart celebrated diversity during European Diversity Month with initiatives like a podcast hosted by employees in France and a photo exhibition in Germany titled "We Are Diverse."

Introduced a wellness platform where employees can earn financial incentives for healthy behaviors, such as premium discounts and gift cards.

Increased the diversity of the workforce, with 42% of employees in the U.S. identifying as ethnically diverse and ongoing support through Employee Resource Groups, such as the Women of Wilsonart (WoW) and the Veterans Resource Network.

Governance