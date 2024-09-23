Wilsonart Unveils 2023 Sustainability Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, announces the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report, now available on the company's website, showcases Wilsonart's continued commitment to sustainability and transparency across its global operations.
“Wilsonart’s 2023 Sustainability Report reflects our commitment to making a tangible difference, both within and beyond the surface of our products,” said Andrew Korzen, Chief Executive Officer of Wilsonart. “From achieving unprecedented sustainability milestones and improving our environmental footprint to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace, this report highlights our dedication to creating lasting positive impacts across all areas of our business.”
“We have enhanced our focus on four key areas: ensuring transparency across our portfolios through rigorous sustainability certifications, innovating to optimize manufacturing efficiency, elevating our most sustainable core product, High Pressure Laminate (HPL), and continuing to grow our business with people who care,” said Korzen. “Our efforts will enable our customers to build a better world and further Wilsonart’s goal of becoming the most transparent engineered surfaces leader in the world.”
Highlights from the Wilsonart Sustainability report include:
In addition to showcasing achievements from the past year, the 2023 report outlines new operational, product, and supply chain goals for the coming years, reinforcing Wilsonart’s commitment to responsible manufacturing and sustainability practices, including:
“We are building a future where our products, processes, and people make a positive impact on the world,” added Korzen. “Through innovation and collaboration, we will continue to lead the way toward a more sustainable industry.”
To learn more about Wilsonart’s sustainability policies, initiatives and performance, please read the full 2023 Sustainability Report. For more information about Wilsonart, visit www.wilsonart.com.
About Wilsonart Founded in 1956, Wilsonart is a world-leading engineered surfaces company driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. Our company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with operations in the Americas and Europe. We manufacture and distribute High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Coordinated Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) and Edgeband, Adhesives, Compact Laminate, Composite Countertops, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, Waterproof Wall Panels, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and residential markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, THINSCAPE® and Wetwall™ brands, we continuously redefine decorative surfaces through award-winning design, performance, service and sustainability. For more information, visit wilsonart.com.
