Windstream Announces Refinancing Transactions

Windstream Services, LLC (“ Services ”) and Windstream Escrow Finance Corp. (“ Escrow ” and, together with Services, the “ Co-Issuers ”), each a subsidiary of Windstream Holdings II, LLC (“ Windstream ”), today announced the commencement of an offering (the “ Offering ”) of senior first lien notes due 2031 (the “ Notes ”) in a private offering exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ Securities Act ”). The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by certain of the Co-Issuers’ direct or indirect wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries.

Concurrent with the Offering, the Co-Issuers intend to seek amendments to and incremental term loan borrowings under the Credit Agreement by and among Services, Windstream, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent and collateral agent, and the lenders from time to time party thereto, entered into on September 21, 2020 (as amended, the “ Windstream Credit Agreement ”). The Co-Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from the Offering and the borrowings under the Windstream Credit Agreement to (i) repay, refinance and reduce certain loans outstanding under the Windstream Credit Agreement and (ii) pay any related premiums, fees and expenses, including accrued and unpaid interest, if any. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include investments in Windstream’s network and other capital expenditures.

The Notes and the guarantees will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and in offshore transactions to non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S, each under the Securities Act.

The Notes and the guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to buy any securities that may be issued pursuant to any potential future financing transaction referred to above.

Windstream’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by leveraging its nationwide network to deliver a full suite of advanced communications services. Windstream provides fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states, managed cloud communications, networking and security services for mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S., and customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions for carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream, a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., operates three brands including Kinetic, Windstream Enterprise and Windstream Wholesale.

