NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) resulting from allegations that Winnebago may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

So What: If you purchased Winnebago securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

What to do next: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=29071 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

What is this about: On September 23, 2024, during market hours, Hunterbrook Media published an article called “‘Grand Deception’- Winnebago Muzzles Outcry Over Major Problem That Owners Say Makes RVs Dangerous, Untowable, Worthless.” In this article, Hunterbrook said Winnebago’s “best-selling Grand Design RVs” appear to be “experiencing frame failure, potentially affecting thousands of units sold for more than a billion dollars. This defect has led to costly damage and potential safety hazards, and rendered some RVs unroadworthy.” Further, the article stated “Winnebago has used NDAs, buybacks, and online censorship to silence complaints about frame failure[.]”

On this news, Winnebago’s stock fell $1.35 per share, or 2.28%, to close at $57.76 per share on September 23, 2024.