Winona, the leading menopause telehealth company, and She Leads Media, renowned for empowering women entrepreneurs and leaders, are excited to announce a special collaboration event on Tuesday, September 24th, 2024, taking place at Civic Hall. This exclusive event is set to offer a full day of insightful discussions, networking, and celebration, aimed at addressing women’s health, leadership, and community.

Winona launches its first NYC meetup for women in menopause. (Photo: Business Wire)

The event will kick off with a Winona & She Leads Media Women’s Meetup at 8 AM, led by Erika Shannon, a certified menopause wellness coach, and Angela Stubbs, Head of PR at Winona. Participants will enjoy light bites and a live Q&A with Dr. Cathleen Brown, Medical Director of Winona, discussing the critical role of hormonal health and community support for women navigating midlife transitions.

Following the morning meetup, the focus will shift to a She Leads Media Press Panel from 1 PM to 4 PM. This dynamic panel features Adrienne Garland, CEO of She Leads Media, Dr. Cathleen Brown, Medical Director of Winona, and Robin Fisher, Founder and CEO of Blace. The panel will spotlight the upcoming She Leads LIVE 2024 conference and its 10th anniversary, with discussions on female leadership, entrepreneurship, and the importance of creating supportive environments for women in business. Robin Fisher will showcase Blace’s role in transforming the event space marketplace and its importance in empowering women entrepreneurs to host impactful, growth-driven events.

This collaboration between Winona, She Leads Media, and Blace represents a unique convergence of expertise in health, leadership, and innovative spaces. Attendees will experience a holistic event that emphasizes the critical intersections of women’s health, community, and professional empowerment, offering practical insights and networking opportunities to support women’s personal and professional journeys.

Why This Event Matters

S upporting Women’s Health at Midlife: Hormonal changes during midlife can impact women’s leadership roles and well-being. Winona’s telehealth services, combined with the morning meetup, provide women with practical tools to manage these transitions.

Entrepreneurship and Space: As women pivot or grow their businesses at midlife, access to flexible, innovative spaces like those provided by Blace becomes essential. This event demonstrates how the right environment, along with health and community support, contributes to entrepreneurial success.

Collaboration for a Holistic Future: This event highlights how health, business, and community intersect, showcasing the power of collaboration between Winona, She Leads Media, and Blace to support women at all levels.

For additional information and to secure your spot, click here to sign up.

About Winona:

Winona is a leading menopause telehealth company committed to transforming women's health. Through personalized care, innovative treatment options, and comprehensive support services, Winona empowers women to navigate menopause with confidence. Learn more at https://bywinona.com.

About She Leads Media:

She Leads Media is a premier organization dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs and leaders through events and resources designed to promote their advancement. Learn more at www.sheleadsmedia.com.

About Blace: