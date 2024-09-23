Winston & Strawn Adds Tax Partner Louis J. Jenull in Dallas

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Winston & Strawn LLP announced today that Louis J. Jenull has joined the Dallas office as a partner in the Transactions Department and the Tax Practice.

Louis advises clients in all phases of federal income taxation with an emphasis on a range of tax credits, renewable energy, oil and gas, mergers and acquisitions, environmental, safety and health issues, real estate lending and development, and the structuring and formation of complex partnerships with tax-exempt, U.S. taxable, and foreign investors.

Within the renewable energy industry, Louis brings significant experience related to the development of, investments in, and financing for, wind, solar, critical minerals, battery storage, electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing facilities, carbon sequestration and storage, and hydrogen projects, incentives, programs, and tax credits. He has advised buyers and sellers of tax credits under the new rules of the Inflation Reduction Act. Louis’ work with oil and gas transactions includes master limited partnerships, asset acquisitions and dispositions, services, pipelines, refineries and other downstream transactions, and joint ventures.

“Winston’s distinguished reputation in both the tax and energy areas aligns directly with my practice, and I am excited to join Winston’s bench of renowned attorneys in Dallas,” said Louis.

“Louis’ vast experience within the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors, specifically related to tax-advantaged investments structures, further advances our abilities to guide clients who are navigating this evolving landscape,” said Bryan Goolsby, Dallas Office Managing Partner. “His insights and involvement with the tax aspects, policy issues, and related incentives of the Inflation Reduction Act will be crucial, as the Dallas region remains very active in renewable energy transactions.”

“In addition to Louis’ work in the renewable energy sector, he brings an impressive skill set in other tax matters such as partnership tax, M&A, structured finance, and real estate,” said Transactions Department Co-Chairs Timothy Kincaid and Brad Vaiana. “His depth of experience and overall versatility will be critical as we continue to address clients’ rapidly evolving needs.”

