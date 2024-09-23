NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced the launch of its new Financial Services Vertical to reflect the financial industry’s outsized impact on the global economy, meet a growing demand for emerging roles, like fractional CFOs, and to support a new generation of startups and entrepreneurs. With nearly two dozen new specialty financial services available, businesses of all sizes, in every stage of business, now have easy access to experienced freelancers who can tackle any financial work that is integral to a company’s success – ranging from financial modeling and forecasting to fundraising and corporate strategy.

This announcement comes at a critical juncture as the finance services industry is growing at a rate of 7.7% as compared to the previous year. With over two-thirds of finance companies already leveraging freelancers to boost productivity, Fractional CFOs have also become a fixture in businesses around the world, often becoming the first call for the millions of new business owners hoping to start their entrepreneurial journey. Findings from Fiverr’s 2024 Spring Business Trends Index also highlight a boom in demand for fundraising, business planning services, and economics amongst global entrepreneurs, further demonstrating the growing need for experts across the financial spectrum.

“Finance has always been the cornerstone behind every successful business, whether it be an up-and-coming startup or a well-established corporation,” said Yoav Hornung, head of Verticals and Innovation at Fiverr. “Regardless of where they are in their company’s life cycle, businesses can now weave seasoned, agile, and flexible freelance CFOs, accountants, financial analysts, business consultants, and fundraising specialists into their workforce strategy from day-to-day projects to major moments of growth and transformation.”

The new finance vertical will feature six core categories – Accounting Services, Tax Consulting, Corporate Finance, Financial Planning and Analysis, Fundraising, and Personal Finance and Wealth Management. Specialized subcategories, such as Fractional CFOs, Fundraising Consultation, and Financial Modeling, provide a holistic approach to financial management that covers all aspects of business operations, from startup funding and strategic planning to long-term financial health and personal wealth management.

Learn more about Fiverr's financial services and explore the limitless professional talent on the platform here.