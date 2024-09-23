Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Wolters Kluwer expert to speak at Europe's inaugural Microsoft Fabric Community Conference

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting (TAA), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that Simon Hjortsberg, the company's Manager of Business Intelligence, will be a keynote speaker at Europe's first-ever Microsoft Fabric Community Conference. The anticipated event will take place from September 24 to 27, 2024, at Stockholmsmässan, in Sweden.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918799017/en/

Simon Hjortsberg, Manager, Business Intelligence, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting (Photo: Business Wire)

On Wednesday, September 25, Simon Hjortsberg will deliver a presentation on “Sharing Experiences with Fabric Copilot.” As an experienced Global Senior Business Intelligence Analyst, Hjortsberg will delve into the ways generative AI features are transforming data analysis, generating insights, and creating detailed visualizations and reports in Microsoft Fabric and Power BI.

Hjortsberg brings a wealth of knowledge in Data Science, Microsoft Fabric, Data Engineering, and Business Intelligence. He will share his experiences at Wolters Kluwer, with a focus on Microsoft Fabric & Copilot. Participants will gain a better understanding of the innovative solutions and strategies employed by industry leaders. Hjortsberg's insights are key to those seeking to grow their knowledge of advanced BI technologies and applications. Attendees will hear firsthand from a leading professional in the sector.

Expert Interview Opportunity

Members of the press and professionals alike who are interested in a direct conversation with Hjortsberg are invited to contact Shannon Wherry, Associate Director, External Communications, to arrange interviews.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918799017/en/

CONTACT: Shannon Wherry

Associate Director, External Communications Tax & Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office +1 972-209-2767

shannon.wherry@wolterskluwer.com

KEYWORD: SWEDEN ICELAND FINLAND EUROPE NETHERLANDS DENMARK NORWAY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LEGAL TECHNOLOGY FINANCE FINTECH ACCOUNTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE DATA ANALYTICS DATA MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Wolters Kluwer

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 02:00 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 02:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918799017/en

