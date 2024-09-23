Wolters Kluwer Italia Achieves Gender Equality Certification

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Wolters Kluwer Italia, a leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced it has successfully obtained its Gender Equality Certification (UNI PdR 125:2022), awarded by the certification body RINA, global certification company active in more than seventy countries.

The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Select Committee of Wolters Kluwer Italia receives the certification for Gender Equality from the certifying body RIINA. From left to right: Emanuela Delogu, Marco Bitossi and Giulietta Lemmi (Wolters Kluwer Italia), Daniela Asaro (RIINA), Giuseppe Peduto (Wolters Kluwer Italia) and Mario Toscani (RIINA) (Photo: Business Wire)

This year, Wolters Kluwer Italia established a Steering Committee tasked with integrating the existing corporate policy with the areas outlined by UNI PdR 125:2022. This standard requires the adoption of specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) across six evaluation areas that characterize an inclusive and gender-respectful organization.

The six areas—culture and strategy, governance, human resources processes, opportunities for women's growth and inclusion within the company, gender pay equity, and protection of parenthood and work-life balance—were thoroughly analyzed by the certification body and contributed to achieving the required score for certification.

"This significant recognition confirms our company’s commitment to fostering a fair and inclusive work environment where every individual has equal opportunities for growth and success, regardless of gender,” said Giulietta Lemmi, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Italia. “This milestone is not an endpoint, as we aim to continuously improve and innovate our practices in favor of gender equality. We thank all our employees, partners, and stakeholders who contributed to this achievement. Together, we continue to build a more equitable and inclusive future for everyone."

Achieving certification for all Wolters Kluwer Italian locations (Milan, Rome, Turin, Bassano del Grappa, Bitritto, and Ancona) indicates the company’s progress towards enduring change, which integrates gender equality into an organization values and ethos.

"We are pleased to have certified Wolters Kluwer Italia according to the UNI/PdR 125:2022 standard, which certifies the adoption of a management system aimed at preventing gender discrimination, confirming the company's concrete commitment to the well-being of its employees," says Mario Toscani, Commercial Director of RINA. "This well-being derives from the organization's in-depth work in promoting and spreading a culture that overcomes any stereotype related to gender, identity, or expression, with the aim of preserving diversity, equity, and inclusion. By obtaining this certification, companies embark on a path of improvement both in terms of performance and reputation."

The "Gender Equality Certification System" is part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) under the authority of the Department for Equal Opportunities of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.