Woodside Contributes $50,000 to Hurricane Francine Relief Efforts

Woodside Energy will contribute $50,000 to the Bayou Community Foundation in support of relief efforts following Hurricane Francine. The Category 2 hurricane impacted the Louisiana coast, causing a large portion of the region to lose power and access to basic resources.

“Our thoughts are with Louisiana and the communities impacted by Hurricane Francine,” said Woodside Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Daniel Kalms.

“Louisiana is part of the Woodside family; we have a long history in the state through our Gulf of Mexico operations and our expanding footprint at Driftwood LNG in Lake Charles. We are proud to support a strong community partner like the Bayou Community Foundation as they provide critical relief and recovery services to residents of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.”

“When disaster strikes, it requires a collaborative and coordinated response from the public and private sectors to ensure the most vulnerable in our region get the help they need,” said Jennifer Armand, Executive Director of the Bayou Community Foundation. “We are very thankful that Woodside Energy has stepped up immediately to provide that support to help us help the people who need it most.”

Hurricane Francine saw more than 450,000 homes lose power at its peak with hundreds of homes flooded. In response, the Bayou Community Foundation has established its Bayou Recovery Fund Grants Program to fund nonprofit efforts providing critical relief and recovery assistance to Lafourche, Terrebonne and Grand Isle residents impacted by the storm. To learn more about Bayou Community Foundation and its Bayou Recovery Fund, visit www.BayouCF.org.

