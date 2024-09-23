MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, a leading name in the U.S. pet service industry, is delighted to announce the official opening of its first store in Boise, Idaho this month. This new store, located in the community of Southeast Boise, is Woof Gang’s fifth new state entered this year—a part of the company’s aggressive growth plan that has it opening in two more new states before year’s end. Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming’s record growth is attributed to its goal to meet demands and offer exceptional services to more and more communities in North America.

“We are excited to be opening our first-ever store in Idaho with our Carriage Crossing location this month,” said Ricardo Azevedo, CEO of Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming. “This new market will translate to even more positive ‘Woof Gang’ experiences with pets and pet parents, and we’re thrilled to be a part of that. Our mission to provide exceptional pet care services to more communities is something we keep top of mind and put into action every day.”

The Carriage Crossing store will feature the Woof Gang-exclusive treatment, from grooming services to tailored care for each pet, along with an exclusive line of treats, toys, treats and high-quality food that pet parents value and demand. The new location will also carry the new, proprietary Woof Gang Chicken Chips, made from 100% human-grade chicken breast that are loved for their single-ingredient quality.

"We are thrilled to bring Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming to the vibrant Boise community," said Adrian Giovanetti and Maria Gabriela Chacon, Owners of Woof Gang Carriage Crossing. "As pet lovers ourselves, we understand how important it is to offer a trusted, personalized experience for both pets and their families. From our professional grooming services to our all-natural gourmet treats, we’re committed to making pets feel loved, cared for, and pampered in a safe and welcoming environment. We can’t wait to become Boise’s go-to neighborhood pet store and share the Woof Gang experience with local pet parents."

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming proudly adds the new Carriage Crossing location to its roster of stores and new markets joined this year across North America, including a brand-new store in Canada’s Greater Toronto area earlier this year. Yet to come are new stores in the Arizona and Minnesota markets that will continue the company’s dedicated growth strategy and footprint expansion, sharing the Woof Gang experience with pet lovers everywhere.

As Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming continues to grow, it seeks entrepreneurs who share its passion for pets and community service. With over 85 million pet-owning households in the United States, a Woof Gang franchise offers a unique opportunity to succeed within a thriving, innovative business model. To learn more about becoming a franchisee and joining our pack, visit franchise.woofgangbakery.com.

At Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, our commitment to pets' happiness, health, and well-being is unwavering. We believe in spreading love and joy to pet communities, one groom and treat at a time.

To learn more about Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, visit www.woofgangbakery.com.

About Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

Founded in 2007, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is the leading specialty retailer of exclusive gourmet treats, pet food, pet supplies, and professional pet grooming in North America, with more than 400 locations open or under development in the United States. Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has been recognized as a top 10 retailer by Pet Business Media and one of the nation’s fastest-growing pet chains by Pet Insight magazine. The franchise also received the Retailer of the Year Franchise Award from Pet Product News and Best Overall Multi-Unit Retailer and Multiservice Excellence Award from Pet Business Media. In 2024, Woof Gang earned a placement in Entrepreneur’s 45th annual Franchise 500® Ranking for the second consecutive year. Additionally, in 2023, it secured a spot in the Franchise Times Top 400 for the second year in a row. Woof Gang is renowned for its exclusive line of gourmet treats and its mission to provide professional pet grooming and high-quality products that enhance the well-being, health, and happiness of beloved animal companions—and how they look!