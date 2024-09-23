Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

World’s First AutoStore™ Installation Handling Frozen Goods Installed by StrongPoint

AP News, Associated Press

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

StrongPoint, a retail technology firm focused on making stores and supply chains smarter, have successfully installed the world's first AutoStore™ Multi-Temperature Solution™ with a frozen zone. The inaugural site has been installed for Haugaland Storhusholdning, part the Norwegian food distribution group DLVRY, in a facility based in Sveio, Norway.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917414516/en/

StrongPoint's installation of the world's first AutoStore™ Multi-Temperature Solution™ with a frozen zone. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Frozen greatly boosts our operational efficiency and creates a safer work environment for our employees," says Oskar Kirkeleit, CEO of Haugaland Storhusholdning.

"This installation is designed for maximum efficiency in food distribution. We are proud to be the first to implement an AutoStore solution with a frozen zone, which is now a part of the customer's daily operations. Collaborating with MTG Technologies, the customer and other partners to develop the software, system, and routines has been a rewarding experience. Today, we celebrate the launch of a fully operational site that meets our high standards," says Jacob Tveraabak, CEO of StrongPoint.

“We are excited to see the Multi-Temperature Solution go live. The solution will revolutionize grocery operations by enabling safer and more efficient picking of frozen inventory. With two Multi-Temperature Solutions already in progress, we are very much looking forward to the general release in Q1, 2025,” said Parth Joshi, Chief Product Officer at AutoStore.

“We are proud to partner with AutoStore in supporting StrongPoint to deliver this pioneering Multi-Temperature Solution with a frozen zone for Haugaland Storhusholdning. This inaugural installation marks a significant step forward, and we are excited to support the teams behind the solution. We look forward to shaping the future of automated warehouse solutions with multi-temperature grid technology,” says Paul Edvin Bersaas, CEO of MTG Technologies.

The Multi-Temperature Solution allows multiple temperature zones within a single AutoStore cube. It is designed for frozen and chilled environments with a temperature range of -25°C in the frozen section to +6°C in the cooled areas. The picking of frozen products occurs at the Ports in the chilled area to eliminate picking of items within extreme frozen temperatures, thus creating a better working environment for operators. This will allow customers to have a solution that can increase speed and efficiency with their frozen inventory.

CONTACT: Knut Olav Nyhus Olsen

SVP People, Organization, Marketing and Communication

kono@strongpoint.com

+47 400 10 888Stian Aleksander Haugen Rusek

International Marketing Manager

stian.rusek@strongpoint.com

+47 926 98 390

