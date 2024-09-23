Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

Wounded Warriors Family Support Provides Veterans with Program Toward Financial Competency, ...

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a 2021 Military Family Support Programming Survey, 80.7% of respondents indicated that their finances caused them some stress over the past 12 months.

Wounded Warriors Family Support, Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a 2021 Military Family Support Programming Survey, 80.7% of respondents indicated that their finances caused them some stress over the past 12 months.

The survey also revealed that over three-quarters (75.8%) of military and veteran family respondents indicated they carry debt and slightly more than half (51.2%) experienced barriers to saving money over the past two years.

Wounded Warriors Family Support has teamed with Pathway Financial Education to expand the circle of financial competency and optimize the potential for financial independence in the community.

There were eight veterans who recently graduated from a Pathway Financial Education Training course in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, focused on small business owners and individuals.

United States Army veteran course graduates include Thomas Crump of Tunnel Hill, Georgia; Hevel Parra of Rancho Cucamonga, California; Steven Peterson of Anaheim, California; Antonio Ramirez of Phoenix; and Kenya Staples of Birmingham, Alabama.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

United States Marine Corps veterans who completed the program are Christopher Laliberte of Oceanside, California; Oscar Lopez of Carrollton, Texas; and Juan Rodriguez of Murrieta, California.

“The Pathway Financial Education Training course provides veterans with access to highly credentialed professionals who have expertise in financial planning, tax services, law, business management and more,” Wounded Warriors Family Support Program Outreach Coordinator Martin Duarte said. “This is the second year Wounded Warriors Family Support has worked with Pathway Financial Education to assist military veterans. We look forward to a continued partnership with Pathway Financial Education to assist combat-wounded veterans with valuable financial resources.”

About Wounded Warriors Family Support Wounded Warriors Family Support  is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator,  Wounded Warriors Family Support  aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org.

Media Contact: Kevin Schuster, PR Counsel                         Cell: 402.917.6001                                 Email: kschuster@lukaspartners.com

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy