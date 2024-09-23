OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a 2021 Military Family Support Programming Survey, 80.7% of respondents indicated that their finances caused them some stress over the past 12 months.

The survey also revealed that over three-quarters (75.8%) of military and veteran family respondents indicated they carry debt and slightly more than half (51.2%) experienced barriers to saving money over the past two years.

Wounded Warriors Family Support has teamed with Pathway Financial Education to expand the circle of financial competency and optimize the potential for financial independence in the community.

There were eight veterans who recently graduated from a Pathway Financial Education Training course in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, focused on small business owners and individuals.

United States Army veteran course graduates include Thomas Crump of Tunnel Hill, Georgia; Hevel Parra of Rancho Cucamonga, California; Steven Peterson of Anaheim, California; Antonio Ramirez of Phoenix; and Kenya Staples of Birmingham, Alabama.