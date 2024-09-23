WOW Carwash Announces Promotion of Heath Pomerantz to CEO

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

WOW Carwash (“WOW” or the “Company”), the leading carwash brand in Las Vegas, today announced the promotion of Heath Pomerantz to Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Pomerantz, who has served as COO of the Company since February 2024, will succeed Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Scott Wainwright and Todd Bender.

With this promotion, Mr. Pomerantz will assume day-to-day leadership responsibilities of the Company, continuing his work driving positive performance for the business. Mr. Wainwright and Mr. Bender will remain active as members of the Board of Directors, focusing on strategic initiatives, company stewardship, and development opportunities

Mr. Pomerantz brings nearly three decades experience in the carwash industry to his new role, having held previous positions in operations, chemical and equipment sales, distribution, manufacturing and development. As Chief Operating Officer at WOW, he played a key role in developing and executing strategic operational initiatives directed at augmenting efficiency, diversifying offerings, and enhancing customer loyalty and satisfaction.

“Heath has become an invaluable member of our team since joining WOW as COO earlier this year. His significant contributions within such a short period of time speak volumes to his leadership capabilities and deep experience in each aspect of the business,” said WOW Co-Founder Scott Wainwright.

Co-Founder Todd Bender added, “Promoting Heath to CEO is the natural next step for the business, and we are very excited to see him take on this new role and accelerate WOW into its next stage of development. With this move, our team is fully developed for growth and scale, and we look forward to continuing to work with Heath as we shift our focus to the broader strategic vision for the Company.”

Commenting on his promotion, Mr. Pomerantz said, “I am humbled and honored to step into this new role and continue working with our incredible team to expand WOW’s footprint and provide best-in-class service to the Las Vegas community. Under Todd and Scott’s stewardship, WOW established itself as the preeminent carwash provider in the Las Vegas area. I look forward to building on their outstanding work and driving value across our platforms as we look to expand further.”

As the premier carwash destination in Las Vegas, WOW’s state-of-the-art facilities and smart technology provide the best carwash experience for guests in the area. WOW is proud to be the Official Carwash of the Vegas Golden Knights and to have received recognition as the Best Carwash of Las Vegas by the “Best of Las Vegas” awards five times in a row. In August, WOW opened its 15 th location, with plans to have 20 locations across Las Vegas by the end of 2025. The Company’s continued expansion and success is supported by a previous investment from Garnett Station Partners, a New York-based principal investment firm that manages over $2.3 billion of assets, in December 2021.

“Heath’s depth of experience in the industry will be pivotal as WOW capitalizes on its existing momentum – supported by recent operational advancements – to drive accelerated growth in the near term,” said Matt Perelman, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Garnett Station Partners. “We look forward to furthering our partnership with Heath, Scott, Todd and the rest of the team as we continue to position WOW to own the Las Vegas market.”

WOW Carwash provides affordable, eco-friendly washes that reflect its environmental dedication while investing strongly in local community causes and organizations to promote a brighter tomorrow. WOW currently operates fifteen Las Vegas locations with plans for continued growth and expansion. For more information, please visit https://wowwash.com/.