Columbia Falls, Maine, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America Radio proudly announces the upcoming round table featuring nonprofits Hero’s Bridge and Veteran’s Last Patrol, two organizations that have made caring for senior veterans their mission. This discussion will air on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 1 PM ET. It can be heard exclusively on Wreaths Across America Radio, available on the iHeart Radio app, TuneIn, the Audacy app and www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio.

Wreaths Across America’s Executive Director Karen Worcester and Chaplain LTC (ret) Karen Deifendorf serve as hosts on this important topic of caring for older generations of veterans. Challenges such as housing and loneliness are the two areas the round table will tackle. From providing comfort, companionship and hope to assisting with housing and nutrition needs to end-of-life care, listeners will hear from programs that provide much-needed resources to senior veterans in need.

Guests will include:

Molly Brooks, founder of Hero’s Bridge, will highlight how they are bridging the gaps left in senior veteran care. Brooks is a registered nurse with 30 years of experience and specialty certifications in gerontology, hospice and palliative care. Throughout her professional and personal life, she has dedicated herself to caring for others, especially aging veterans. She is the daughter of a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and is married to an Army Desert Storm veteran. Her personal knowledge of military life helped her discover many unmet needs in the aging veteran population. Molly also witnessed firsthand the devastating medical effects Agent Orange had on her father. The idea behind Hero’s Bridge stemmed from her desire to assist older veterans.

Claude Schmid, founder of Veteran’s Last Patrol, will share how volunteers can make a difference for veterans in hospice and how companionship during their “last patrol” touches lives. Schmid is a retired U.S. Army Colonel whose 31-year military career ended while he was assigned to the military’s wounded warrior flight evacuation. During that time, he had the opportunity to talk with and learn the stories of thousands of injured service members and understand first-hand the importance of companionship during adversity. That experience was the foundation for forming the nonprofit Veterans Last Patrol.

“As a nation, we have an obligation to care for those who have served and sacrificed for our freedoms, and not just when they return home,” said Jeff Pierce, Director of Broadcast and Media Partnerships at Wreaths Across America. “Both organizations represented in this round table are making a difference in the lives of veterans who may otherwise be forgotten. We are proud to partner with them and highlight their important work and ways listeners can get involved.”

For a complete list of programming and to tune in to Wreaths Across America Radio, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio. The station can also be heard on the iHeartRadio, Audacy, and TuneIn apps.

