WSU owed ‘duty of care’ to WA teen who died from hazing, court says

Washington State University owed a “duty of care” to Sam Martinez, a student who died in a 2019 fraternity hazing incident, a state appeals court ruled this week.

A 19-year-old freshman from Bellevue and a Newport High graduate, Martinez died of alcohol poisoning while pledging a WSU-recognized fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega.

In a lawsuit filed in 2020, Martinez’s parents argued that WSU, the fraternity and others bore responsibility for the death. In 2022, a King County Superior Court judge dismissed the case against the university, writing that WSU did not owe a duty of care to Martinez.

The appeals court decision Tuesday overturns that ruling. The case is now sent back to the superior court for further proceedings. The appeals court did not rule specifically on whether WSU is liable for Martinez’s death.

“Because WSU has a special relationship with its recognized fraternal organizations, we conclude that it owed a duty to use reasonable care to control the fraternity and protect Sam from the foreseeable harms of fraternal hazing and alcohol misuse,” the Washington Court of Appeals, Division 1, wrote in its decision.

Since Martinez’s death, his parents Jolayne Houtz, a former Seattle Times reporter, and Hector Martinez have successfully lobbied for the passage of state and federal antihazing laws.

In 2022, then-Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law a bill that updated the state’s definition of hazing and required schools to publicly report all hazing investigations, now known as “Sam’s Law.”