Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Wynnchurch Capital Celebrates 25 Years of Investing in Middle Market Companies

ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. (“Wynnchurch”), a leading middle-market private equity firm, is proud to announce its 25 th anniversary. Founded in 1999, Wynnchurch has acquired more than 135 companies through six investment funds over the last quarter century managing $9.2B in RAUM on behalf of its diverse investor base which includes an array of pension funds, endowments, insurance companies, consultants, and family offices.

John Hatherly, Founder and Managing Partner at Wynnchurch, said, “Looking back over the past twenty-five years, it's remarkable to see how we've expanded from just two employees to over fifty. It has been a rewarding journey, and I am appreciative of the entire team’s contributions in building Wynnchurch. I am personally thankful for all the support we've received and am excited for the bright future ahead.”

Chris O’Brien, Managing Partner at Wynnchurch, added, “We are extremely proud to be celebrating our 25 th anniversary. This milestone is a testament to John’s vision and leadership, as well as our colleagues, management teams, and limited partners. We are grateful for their dedication, commitment, guidance, and support. Wynnchurch began with the goal of partnering with great teams in middle-market companies where we could help drive meaningful growth through operational and strategic change. This remains our core focus today and we are excited to continue the journey.”

Wynnchurch has been successfully partnering with middle market companies for twenty-five years and has closed six private equity funds since its founding in 1999. Wynnchurch currently manages $9.2 billion of regulatory assets under management on behalf of state pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, insurance companies, corporate pension plans, investment advisors and family offices from around the globe.

About Wynnchurch Capital:

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999 and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch’s strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch manages a number of private equity funds with $9.2 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs, and restructurings. For more information, please visit: www​.wyn​nchurch​.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924145109/en/

CONTACT: For new investment opportunities please contact:

Mike Teplitsky

Partner

mteplitsky@wynnchurch.com

646-373-6373

Scott Fitch

Partner

sfitch@wynnchurch.com

310-933-5007

SOURCE: Wynnchurch Capital, L.P.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 10:05 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 10:06 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924145109/en

