Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. (“Wynnchurch”), a leading middle-market private equity firm, is proud to announce its 25 th anniversary. Founded in 1999, Wynnchurch has acquired more than 135 companies through six investment funds over the last quarter century managing $9.2B in RAUM on behalf of its diverse investor base which includes an array of pension funds, endowments, insurance companies, consultants, and family offices.

John Hatherly, Founder and Managing Partner at Wynnchurch, said, “Looking back over the past twenty-five years, it's remarkable to see how we've expanded from just two employees to over fifty. It has been a rewarding journey, and I am appreciative of the entire team’s contributions in building Wynnchurch. I am personally thankful for all the support we've received and am excited for the bright future ahead.”

Chris O’Brien, Managing Partner at Wynnchurch, added, “We are extremely proud to be celebrating our 25 th anniversary. This milestone is a testament to John’s vision and leadership, as well as our colleagues, management teams, and limited partners. We are grateful for their dedication, commitment, guidance, and support. Wynnchurch began with the goal of partnering with great teams in middle-market companies where we could help drive meaningful growth through operational and strategic change. This remains our core focus today and we are excited to continue the journey.”

About Wynnchurch Capital:

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999 and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch’s strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch manages a number of private equity funds with $9.2 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs, and restructurings. For more information, please visit: www​.wyn​nchurch​.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

