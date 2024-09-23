Xcel Energy Drives Forward Clean Energy Goals

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--
Xcel Energy continues to forge ahead in its goals to reduce emissions, embrace clean energy and fuel electric vehicles as the nation celebrates major advances in sustainability through several events taking place late this month.
During Climate Week NYC (Sept. 22-29), which promotes climate action, the company celebrates the changes already underway. Xcel Energy has reduced carbon emissions 54% from the electricity it provides to customers from 2005 levels, with a goal to reach 100% carbon-free electricity across its service areas by 2050.
With events kicking off during Clean Energy Week (Sept. 23-27) to celebrate clean energy innovation and discuss pressing challenges in energy technologies, Xcel Energy is operating on an energy mix that is more than 50% carbon-free, compared to an average of 41% nationwide.
And with Drive Electric Week around the corner (Sept. 27 to Oct. 6), the company is powering EVs with energy that is 65% lower in carbon emissions than a conventional gasoline-powered vehicle — and far more cost effective at about $1/gallon-equivalent.
“As we observe the significant environmental events taking place this month, we celebrate these robust sustainability accomplishments and know we have more to achieve,” said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy. “Xcel Energy was the first U.S. energy provider to set aggressive goals to reduce carbon emissions from electricity, heating and transportation. As we plan for the energy needs of the future, we will ensure our customers continue to receive affordable and reliable service.”
Transitioning to cleaner energy
Xcel Energy is committed to becoming a net-zero energy provider by 2050 while keeping its service reliable, affordable and safe. The company uses climate science to inform its clean energy strategy and has contracted with climate modeling experts to understand how its clean energy vision relates to global temperature goals.
Powering electric vehicles
Xcel Energy has an ambitious vision to enable zero-carbon transportation across its service area by 2050, providing the fueling infrastructure and energy to run all vehicles on carbon-free electricity or other clean energy sources.
In 2023, the company counted over 143,000 EVs on the road in its service area, a 50% increase over 2022. Xcel Energy’s current transportation programs in four states aim to make the transition to electric transportation easier for its customers by addressing common barriers to adoption through education, rebates and incentives. An EV powered with electricity provided by Xcel Energy in 2023 had about 65% lower carbon emissions than a conventional gasoline-powered vehicle. As the electricity the company provides to customers gets cleaner over the next five years, that number is expected to reach at least 80% lower carbon emissions by 2030.
The company’s own EV fleet has driven over 1.3 million miles. It now contains nearly 300 vehicles, including light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles. Xcel Energy was one of the first energy companies to use all-electric mini excavators and bucket trucks in its construction and distribution operations.
See Xcel Energy’s Sustainability Report for more.
About Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook.
