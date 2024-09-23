XPO Named a 2025 FreightTech 100 Company by FreightWaves

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, has been named to the 2025 FreightTech 100 list by FreightWaves, a global provider of supply chain market intelligence. This is XPO’s seventh consecutive appearance on the FreightTech 100, which recognizes the most innovative companies in the freight transportation industry. XPO is the only LTL transportation provider on the list this year.

Jay Silberkleit, chief information officer, XPO, said, “XPO’s proprietary technology and advanced artificial intelligence are key to our ability to deliver world-class service for our customers. From pickup to delivery, our cloud-enabled tech stack helps ensure that shipments move through our network safely, efficiently and cost-effectively, while providing customers with real-time visibility into shipment location, down to the pallet level. We’re grateful to once again be recognized for our best-in-class technology and commitment to continuous innovation.”

The FreightTech 100 list is determined by a panel of journalists, analysts and industry experts chosen by FreightWaves. Companies on the list were narrowed down from nearly 900 nominations.

About XPO