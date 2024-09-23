Xsolla Partners With AbleGamers for Charity Campaign at TwitchCon 2024

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is excited to announce its collaboration with AbleGamers for an impactful charity campaign at TwitchCon 2024. This partnership aims to further AbleGamers' mission of improving accessibility in gaming for individuals with disabilities through an interactive and meaningful activation.

Attendees who visit the Xsolla booth (Booth 1515-SW) at TwitchCon will have the exclusive opportunity to claim one of two specially designed charity pins. By sharing a photo of their pin on their social channels on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter using the hashtags #LightstreamAble and #XsollaAble, participants will help raise funds for AbleGamers. For every qualifying social post, Xsolla and its partners will donate $5 to AbleGamers, up to $10,000. To amplify awareness, include hashtags: #TwitchCon #BongoCat #Lightstream #Xsolla #SoEveryoneCanGame.

“We’re thrilled to partner with AbleGamers at TwitchCon 2024 to support their mission of making gaming more accessible for everyone. By engaging with our booth and sharing their experiences online, attendees collect a unique piece of Xsolla and Lightstream memorabilia and contribute directly to the gaming community. It’s an incredible opportunity to connect the gaming community with a cause that promotes inclusivity and empowerment,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla.

2,000 pins will be distributed—1,000 featuring the iconic Xsolla Cat design and 1,000 co-designed with Lightstream. These limited-edition pins will be available only at the Xsolla booth on a first-come, first-served basis.

How Your Participation Makes a Difference:

Peer Counseling: AbleGamers offers personalized guidance to assess player needs and provide optimal solutions for inclusive gaming

Engineering Research: The organization supports the development of assistive technologies that remove barriers for gamers with disabilities

Community & Inclusion: AbleGamers combats social isolation by fostering opportunities for camaraderie and lifelong friendships within the gaming community

By participating in this campaign, you’ll collect a unique pin and help fund critical resources and support for gamers with disabilities.

Learn More:

For additional information about the campaign and how to get involved, visit: https://x.la/charity/ablegamers

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Montreal, London, Berlin, Beijing, Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information about Xsolla visit xsolla.com

About Lightstream

Lightstream empowers streamers to level up their content with easily accessible cloud-native broadcasting solutions. They launched API.stream to enable any developer or product team to build new live video workflows on top of Lightstream's global cloud video architecture. Built for gamers and creators, Lightstream is the perfect streaming solution for console gamers, talk shows and podcasters, IRL streamers, and more.