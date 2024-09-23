Xsolla to Present Global Expansion Solutions at Tokyo Game Show 2024

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, will showcase its cutting-edge solutions at Hall 4, Booth #04-C48, during the Tokyo Game Show 2024, which will take place from September 26-27, 2024, at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Tokyo, Japan. Xsolla’s booth will feature live demonstrations of its latest solutions aimed at helping game developers and publishers succeed in expanding to international markets.

During the event, Jin Jeong, Regional Vice President of Xsolla Japan, will deliver a keynote session focusing on the critical role of Xsolla’s Merchant of Record (MoR) solutions in transforming the way game companies handle cross-border transactions, taxes, and regulatory complexities. This session will offer developers and publishers a comprehensive look into how Xsolla simplifies global operations, allowing studios to focus on creating games while Xsolla handles the business side.

In addition to showcasing their MoR solutions, Xsolla will demonstrate how their payment systems and cross-play/cross-pay features enhance global reach for game developers of all sizes and across all platforms. Xsolla will also showcase how they help video game companies integrate with various payment methods worldwide, allowing developers to monetize their games across different regions easily.

David Stelzer, President of Xsolla, emphasized the significance of this event for the company: “We’re thrilled to be part of the Tokyo Game Show and to present our latest solutions designed to empower game developers and publishers to expand globally. Our mission is to support the gaming industry with the tools they need to thrive in international markets, and we are eager to showcase how Xsolla can make global expansion easier and more effective.”

Attendees are invited to visit Xsolla’s booth to meet with the team of experts, who will be available to provide insights, answer questions, and discuss how their tailored solutions can help game developers and publishers grow their businesses. For those interested in more in-depth discussions, Xsolla also offers one-on-one meetings to explore specific solutions for global market expansion.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

