SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is thrilled to announce its participation at TwitchCon 2024 booth #1515 from September 20-22 in San Diego, California. This year, Xsolla will present and demonstrate an exciting creator activation strategy designed to connect with creators, gamers, and influencers, showcasing the power of the Xsolla ecosystem, including the Xsolla Partner Network and Lightstream.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918904397/en/

(Graphic: Xsolla)

Throughout the weekend, Xsolla and Lightstream (acquired by Xsolla in October 2023) will host exclusive events, offering a unique opportunity to network and explore the advantages of joining the Xsolla Partner Network. Attendees can visit the Xsolla booth, which features demo stations, to experience firsthand how Xsolla Partner Network Lightstream solutions can help creators grow their influence and monetize their content more effectively and easily.

TwitchCon attendees are in for a treat with limited-edition swag bags, exclusive offers, and special promotions for signing up at the Xsolla boot. Xsolla will feature a sponsorship activation live on-site, providing an interactive experience enhanced by Lightstream's capabilities that emphasizes our commitment to empowering the creator community.

Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Growth Officer at Xsolla, commented on the event: "TwitchCon is the perfect platform to connect with the creator community and demonstrate Xsolla and Lightstream's unique value. We are excited to meet the incredible talent at TwitchCon and offer them opportunities to elevate their content and grow their reach through the Xsolla Partner Network."

For more information, please visit: influencer.xsolla.com

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Montreal, London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visitxsolla.com